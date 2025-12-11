Project Manager
The opportunity
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Energy's Power Quality Solutions support the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, environmental impacts minimized and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
At Hitachi Energy, we value our people as our greatest asset, as we leverage diverse thoughts, backgrounds, and experiences to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. With our skilled and global project teams, we are there to support our customers worldwide to meet their sustainable goals, paving the way for a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system. Join our team!
"If you decide to join our experienced team of Project Managers, you will help to enable the green transition in the worldwide energy market by delivering cutting edge technology solutions from our market-leading FACTS portfolio" - Alexandra Nivelleau, recruiting manager..
How you 'll make an impact
As a Project Manager you will manage a team in a high-paced environment were every day offers new opportunities and your resilience shines through in both good times and challenging moments. To be successful in this role you are a confident and enthusiastic leader who is curious by nature, willing to learn and to pitch in wherever needed to reach the project's goals.
You have exceptional communication skills, excelling in managing teams and fostering positive customer relationships. As a strong negotiator, you adeptly resolve issues, communicate clearly and confidently, and manage your projects with assurance. Additionally, you are good at cooperating with peers and stakeholders, ensuring smooth collaboration and successful outcomes
You will hold the overall responsibilities for the management of assigned multimillion-dollar projects.
You will be responsible for the management of system delivery projects, including technical and commercial responsibilities.
Take the initiative and apply both creativity and perseverance to negotiate and implement the necessary actions.
You will manage, both strategically and operationally, the appropriate use of technical and human resources.
As a front figure on our markets all over the world you are expected to have a keen interest in finding out and sharing your knowledge about new development, market trends, competitors' products and risk management.
Your background
Proven experience from managing system delivery projects as a project manager.
A Master or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or have equivalent work experience.
You have solid experience in risk management.
Fluency in English and Swedish is a requirement, written and spoken alike.
Previous experience in electrical systems is meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting manager Alexandra Nivelleau, alexandra.nivelleau@hitachienergy.com
