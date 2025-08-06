Project Manager
2025-08-06
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Project Manager Operations
Your Mission
As Project Manager - Operations you will be responsible for managing and executing large scale international projects within a global manufacturing/production environment.
This role will be an integral part of the divisional Global Operations Team, overseeing and supporting 7 production units worldwide.
You will develop and implement strategies for global improvements, including safety, quality, productivity, sustainability, and profitability.
To do so, you will work closely with stakeholders in supply chain, manufacturing, logistics, and finance to ensure alignment and integration of optimization initiatives.
In this role, you will transform pre-studies and approved business cases into actionable solutions by managing the entire project lifecycle.
You will manage planning, execution, and delivery of approved global production projects, ensuring clear project scope, timelines, and budgets as well as monitor and adjust plans as necessary to meet changing requirements and priorities.
You will ensure projects comply with global trade regulations, environmental standards, and sustainability requirements as well as coordinate with internal logistics and supply chain teams to ensure timely delivery of project tasks and milestones.
By combining innovation, collaboration, and a strategic mindset, you will help shape the future of our global operations.
You will be reporting to the VP Global Operations in the Tools Division and continuously reporting of project progress to the Division management and various SteerCo 's within the organization.
Your Profile
You should have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Operations Management, Project Management, or a related field, with PMP (Project Management Professional) certification or equivalent being highly desirable.
We're believe you are a dynamic professional with a passion for project management and a proven track record in global operations with a minimum of 5-7 years of project management experience, preferably in a manufacturing environment.
You also have an experience in a production environment, such as metal machining, or industrial consumables is strongly preferred.
Key skills include leadership and collaboration in diverse teams, strong problem-solving, critical thinking, and decision-making capabilities, proficiency in project management software (e.g., MS Project, Primavera), and an in-depth understanding of global supply chain processes, manufacturing operations, and compliance systems.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to adapt messages for different cultural contexts and organizational levels are essential and you are fluent in English, with additional languages being an advantage.
You are comfortable to present to a larger team and formal SteerCo 's.
You are willing to travel internationally and demonstrate strong leadership skills, with the ability to align and motivate multicultural, geographically dispersed teams.You have the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment while managing multiple priorities and stakeholders.
Location and travel
This position is based in Sweden close to our main manufacturing sites. Place of work could be Fagersta or Stockholm. International travel on a regular basis is a prerequisite and determined by project specific needs.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2025-08-05.
For questions about the position, please contact: Hiring manager Maria Astrand, Vice President Business Line Operations Tools division, maria.astrand@epiroc.com
For questions about the process, please contact: Recruitment specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05
