The opportunity
Be our Project Manager in HV Components unit in Ludvika and coordinate process and application changes. It's an important role where your communications skills will really come to hand while working with both local- and global teams.
"Join our amazing PM team and become a key player in shaping a greener, more sustainable future! You'll be an essential puzzle piece, driving projects forward and making a real impact. Plus, you'll enjoy plenty of personal growth and countless hours of fun along the way. Apply now and let's build something incredible together!" - Helena Eriksson, Manager Project Management
How you 'll make an impact
Lead exciting projects: Manage delivery projects for Capacitor Bank and Harmonic Filter installations, making a tangible impact.
Take charge: Hold financial and technical responsibility for your assigned projects, showcasing your expertise.
Be the go-to person: Serve as the main contact for customers, building strong, lasting relationships.
Coordinate globally: Work closely with Engineering, Planning, Procurement, and Shipping departments, as well as our Production facilities in China, India, and Bulgaria.
Stay on top of progress: Monitor and report on project progress to customers and internally, ensuring everything stays on track.
Grow and innovate: Challenge yourself and the business for continuous development and improvements across various disciplines, both in the short and long term.
Your background
You have an academic degree within engineering and some years of experience in project management, and you find this field truly engaging.
As a leader, you are a collaborative team player who is organized, open-minded, and communicative.
You are driven, service-oriented, and always looking for creative solutions to challenges.
You thrive in diverse and multicultural teams, enjoying the opportunity to share your experiences and knowledge with colleagues while learning from them as well.
Experience in power quality and capacitor business is a plus.
Your fluency in English, both spoken and written, enables you to interact effectively with a wide variety of stakeholders.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Helena Eriksson , Helena.eriksson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
