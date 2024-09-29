Project Manager
2024-09-29
Now we are looking for a new project manager to contribute to the ambitious plan for international expansion of Nicotine Pouches that Swedish Match drives together with Philip Morris International. Main tasks and accountabilities
- Lead Rollout projects to new international markets and secure successful implementation (Rollout = existing product to new market.
- Lead Product Change Projects.
- Secure scope of project and make it understood to project members. Set timelines, delegate tasks and follow up. Provide project reports.
- Actively involve stakeholders and recommend solutions when issues occur in the projects. Secure that needed decisions and prioritizations are made to progress the project.
- Ensure a continuous information flow and project updates to stakeholders Swedish Match & Philip Morris International) within the projects and initiatives.
- Secure that the product quality and marking of the products are correct before launch.
Education requirements
- College/university degree, with majors in marketing/economics/finance or equivalent.
- Project Leader / Management education course/s
Requirement of competences and abilities
- At least 2-3 years work-experience of Project Management, preferably within product launches and FMCG categories.
- Strong ability to work cross functionally with different competences as well as to organize/motivate others to reach common targets.
- Strong drive with the ability to solve problems and create results together with others.
- Structured with the ability to handle several tasks simultaneously. Ability to deal with high pace, uncertainty and change.
- Personal maturity and confidence. Awareness of his/her own strengths and development areas as well as.
- Unprestigious and having an outgoing personality.
- Understanding general business drivers and interest in market-/consumer insights and drivers.
- Strong communication skills in Swedish and English
Swedish Match develops, manufactures and sells well-known brands of the highest quality in the Smokeless Products and Lights segments. With a flexible, innovative, and sustainable approach, we are working for having the right strategy, people, competences, products and structure in place to quickly meet changing market conditions. We want to maximize enjoyment of our products by minimizing the carbon footprint. With a portfolio of modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products both with and without tobacco that meet market demand. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we are doing.
