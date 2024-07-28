Project Manager
NXT Interim Malmö AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2024-07-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NXT Interim Malmö AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of our customer, we are seeking a Project Manager - Key Components. In this role, you will lead 3-5 medium-sized RD projects within the Key Components area.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate closely with instrument suppliers for co-development
Report operationally to the Business Stream Director and functionally to the PTR board
For each assigned RD project, your main tasks will include
Fine-tuning and clarifying the market demand specification
Creating plans to deliver on MDS, including project planning and budgeting
Forming and guiding the project team
Coaching team members
Monitoring progress and taking action when deviations occur
Escalating any deviations to the responsible product manager promptly
Addressing any resource availability issues immediately
Presenting progress and findings to the PTR board
Required Skills:
A university degree in engineering
Project management training (e.g., PMP certification)
A good understanding of equipment for food production
A strong knowledge of hygienic design
If you are a proactive leader with a strong background in project management and a passion for RD, we would love to hear from you.
Start: September 2024
End: 2025-02-28
Equipment: The consultant is expected to bring his/her own equipment.
Location: Lund, some remote work can be possible. Main place of work will be onsite.
On-boarding info: A drug test needs to be performed before assignment starts
Does this assignment sound like a perfect fit for you?
Apply today or contact us for more information. We require an application including a CV in English that matches our customer's requirements. Please also include a cover letter. The customer may make a decision before the application deadline, as selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
NXT Interim and NXT Recruitment are niche and innovative companies operating within the consulting and recruitment industry. We specialize in HR, IT, Finance, Sales, and Marketing, and have 20 years of experience in the field. We offer our consultants benefits such as health insurance, remote work opportunities, and several other perks that enhance their daily lives. Upon employment, we apply collective agreements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Malmö AB
(org.nr 559206-3852), http://nxtinterim.se/ Kontakt
Jonas Morin jonas.morin@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
8814326