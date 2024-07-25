Project Manager
Linxon Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Västerås Visa alla byggjobb i Västerås
2024-07-25
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linxon Sweden AB i Västerås
Job Title: Project Manager
Location: Västerås, Sweden
Project Manager is responsible for delivering some of the largest turn key Substation projects in Sweden, on time, on budget and with high customer satisfaction. Leading a highly skilled multi-disciplinary project team and managing suppliers and contractors.
What will you do?
Have the overall responsibility for your project - including all aspects
Lead and manage your team to both deliver and enjoy working at Linxon.
Ensure Safety, Health and Environmental requirements are implemented, and no one gets hurt working in our projects.
As a senior level figure within the local business, you are expected to have a keen interest in finding out and sharing your knowledge about new development, market trends, publically known competitors' products and activities.
Experience Required:
Experienced in execution of Substation project on the Swedish market.
Lead substation projects on voltage levels above 110 kV.
You have managed several delivery projects during the last few years.
Good knowledge of processes in industrial, large and complex or turnkey contracts is required
Strong leadership and interpersonal skills. This means that you are a sharp negotiator, with an excellent ability to resolve issues, lead teams and work constructively with customer relations.
Competencies :
Fluency in Swedish and English is required
Permit to work in EU
What we offer:
Benefits: 25 days holiday entitlement + Statutory and public holidays + Additional 3 (three) days holiday
Life Assurance and Career Progression
We also have a brilliant smarter working policy, too. That means many of our office-based people and some of our site-based people are able to either work from home or as part of our hybrid model.
When it comes to diversity and inclusion, we see things differently at Linxon.
We encourage applications from people of all races, ages, genders, religions, sexual orientations and more - so whoever you are, we hope you'll see things our way, too
About Linxon:
Our heritage
We bring together Hitachi Energy and SNC-Lavalin strengths
We combine SNC-Lavalin's project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's industry leading technological knowledge into a company dedicated to substations. We deliver sustainable energy solutions and act as a true partner to facilitate the digital transformation for those who depend on consistent reliability.
Our vision
We are the partner of choice for our customers for our comprehensive solution portfolio
Linxon delivers the best market offer of EPC projects through world-class power technologies and the highest level of competence in managing infrastructure activities. We want to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and partners whilst complying with the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency and sustainability.
Our purpose
We are building the infrastructure to power the world with carbon free energy
Linxon is driving sustainability by building vital infrastructure for the energy transition. We help cities grow, industries expand, and communities thrive by building a crucial part of the power transmission grid. Linxon combines the accumulated know-how of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and project execution capabilities so that customers benefit from efficient and continuously improved solutions and increased industrial productivity.
"Building the infrastructure to power the world"
Worker Type
EmployeeRegularJob Type
At Linxon, we seek to hire individuals with diverse characteristics, backgrounds and perspectives. We strongly believe that world-class talent makes no distinctions based on gender, ethnic or national origin, sexual identity and orientation, age, religion or disability, but enriches itself through these differences.
SNC-Lavalin and other subsidiary or affiliated companies of SNC-Lavalin (referred to throughout as "SNC-Lavalin") are committed to protecting your privacy. Please consult our Privacy Notice on our Careers site to know more about how we collect, use and transfer your Personal Data.
By submitting your personal information to Linxon, you confirm that you have read and accept our Privacy Notice. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: suresh.r@atkinsglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linxon Sweden AB
(org.nr 559128-7106)
Port-Anders Gata 3 5TR (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8812435