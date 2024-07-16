Project Manager

Netonyx AB / Stockholm
2024-07-16


For our client we are searching after a Project Manager.
In this assignment you will lead 3-5 medium sized R&D projects in the area of Key Components.
You will be working closely with instrument supplier for co-development as well as report operationally to Business Stream Director, functionally to PTR board.
For each assigned R&D project your main tasks will be:
Finetune and clarify the market demand specification
Lay out plans to deliver on MDS, make a project plan and budget
Form the team
Guide and coach team members
Follow up progress, take action where there are deviations
Escalate any deviation to responsible product mgr in a timely manner
Escalate any resource availability issue soonest
Present to PTR board

Required skills:
University degree in engineering
Project manager training e.g. PMP
Good understanding of equipment for food production
Good understanding of hygienic design

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15
E-post: careers@netonyx.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Netonyx AB (org.nr 559002-4880)

Arbetsplats
Lund

Jobbnummer
8803009

