Project Manager
2024-07-16
For our client we are searching after a Project Manager.
In this assignment you will lead 3-5 medium sized R&D projects in the area of Key Components.
You will be working closely with instrument supplier for co-development as well as report operationally to Business Stream Director, functionally to PTR board.
For each assigned R&D project your main tasks will be:
Finetune and clarify the market demand specification
Lay out plans to deliver on MDS, make a project plan and budget
Form the team
Guide and coach team members
Follow up progress, take action where there are deviations
Escalate any deviation to responsible product mgr in a timely manner
Escalate any resource availability issue soonest
Present to PTR board
Required skills:
University degree in engineering
Project manager training e.g. PMP
Good understanding of equipment for food production
Good understanding of hygienic design
