Project Manager
2024-04-18
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a Project Manager who leads the execution of projects and ensures that all related activities are performed in accordance with company policies, contractual agreements, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, financial targets, as schedule commitments. Supports the organization in process improvement to continually increase the effectiveness of project execution. Nordic cluster Operations handles all projects in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark Grid integration. Project management is the central part of operations, and this position is with the Swedish market.
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all the requirements.
Your responsibilities
You will meet both contractual and internal milestones.
You will handle customer, team, and stakeholder's management.
You will report to the cluster and hub.
You will manage risks opportunities, and financial control over the project.
You will follow company procedure.
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Proficient in project management worked on power grid projects before, preferably in multiple roles.
Proficient knowledge on the electrical market in sweden.
Demonstrates effective interpersonal skills likes working with people.
Strong team leadership skills and some form of post - gymnasial education.
You are fluent in Swedish and English written and spoken alike. Knowledge of Finish or Danish language is a plus.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 5/5! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Niclas Eklund, niclas.eklund@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid +46 (10) 7389148; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46,107-382,912; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark +4610 7385142. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Hakan Kempel hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
