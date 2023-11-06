Project Manager
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
We are now looking for an experienced Project Manager to lead our development projects. If you have a passion for technology and an interest in leading teams throughout different phases of a project then you might be what we are looking for!
In this role, you will be part of building Grepit 's Project management organization and leading teams with ambitious developers for our industrial partners as well as our subsidiaries like Zpark Energy System.
What you will do:
Lead development projects from requirement specification to delivery
Own full responsibility for project time-line, budget and quality
Manage cross functional teams, software, embedded and mechanical engineering
Document, review and report project progress and results to customers and internal stakeholders
Be customer contact and build strong customer relations
Your profile:
You have experience in project management gained through direct work experience.
You are result-oriented, structured and have the ability to go from idea to action
You enjoy working at a high pace with several parallel activities
You have good communication skills in English or Swedish (Swedish is not a requirement)
You have experience with project management tool such as Miro, Jira, Confluence, ...
It's a plus if you:
Have an university degree, in Economics/Business management or similar.
Have an interest or knowledge about technology from hardware design to software development
Have experience and interest in product development.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06
E-post: anna.costalonga@grepit.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
977 75 LULEÅ
Anna Costalonga anna.costalonga@grepit.se 0920468012
