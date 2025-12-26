Project Manager - Strategic Projects
2025-12-26
Welcome to E.ON - and become part of the energy transition. Together with our customers and partners, we ensure that electricity and heat are produced, used, and recycled in smarter ways. If you are passionate and believe in the power of working together, E.ON is the place for you.
About us
You will join a newly formed Project Office team at E.ON Energidistribution AB. The team's focus is on delivering high quality project management for our major strategic business projects, ensuring structure, transparency and successful delivery in a complex environment.
The Project Office team is part of the department Business Transformation. The department's mission is to enable efficient business development by providing processes and systems that support transformation initiatives. This is a department where collaboration, innovation, and adaptability are essential, and where you will have the opportunity to contribute directly to shaping how E.ON delivers change and transformation across the organization.
About the Role
We are looking for two experienced and dynamic Project Managers to lead and manage complex projects within our organization. Your key responsibilities will be:
Project Leadership: Lead and manage multiple complex (master) projects from initiation to completion, ensuring delivery on time, within scope and budget, and to the expected quality.
Team Collaboration: Foster a collaborative and high-performing project team environment, providing guidance, support, and mentorship to team members.
Change Management: Develop and implement effective change management strategies to ensure smooth transitions and adoption of new processes, systems, and technologies in the line organizations that are affected by the transformation.
Financial Management: Oversee project budgets, financial forecasting, and resource allocation to ensure optimal use of resources and financial efficiency.
Stakeholder Engagement: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including senior management, clients, and team members, to ensure alignment and support for project objectives.
Risk Management: Identify, assess, and mitigate project risks to minimize impact on project delivery and outcomes. Apply risk management models from both a financial and operational perspective.
About your experience:
To succeed in this role, you are an experienced Project Manager with a proven track record of delivering complex, strategically important projects in large organizational environments. You have several years of experience in project management. A bachelor's degree in Project Management, Business Administration or a related field is required, with a master's degree considered an advantage. You bring strong project leadership, solid financial management skills and experience working with project budgets, forecasting and risk management. A project management certification is required, preferably IPMA-based, although PMP, PRINCE2 or similar certifications are also valued. You are fluent in English, and Swedish is highly appreciated.
As a person, you are confident in leading change and navigating multiple stakeholders. You communicate clearly, build trust across the organization and create alignment in complex environments. You have strong problem-solving skills, are solution-oriented and contribute to a collaborative and high-performing project team through clear leadership and engagement.
What is it like working with us?
The Project Office team is newly established and consists of both employees and consultants with varying levels of project management experience. The team is highly motivated, delivery-focused, and driven by ambitious goals.
You will be encouraged to take significant responsibility in your role, while receiving strong support from both the team and your manager. As the team continues to evolve, there are excellent opportunities to influence ways of working and contribute to shaping the future of the Project Office.
At E.ON, we actively work with inclusion - it is essential for driving the energy transition forward. We want you to feel welcome! We strive to create a safe and supportive work environment with meaningful tasks and strong opportunities for personal and professional development. We are constantly challenging ourselves to build a welcoming workplace, where we hope you will thrive.
We work for a more sustainable energy society, but it is equally important that our employees have the conditions to take care of their personal well-being. Therefore, we offer excellent benefits to support your health and work-life balance. Some of these include shorter working hours than the industry standard, health insurance, free medical care, and more!
You are warmly welcome to apply and join us on the journey toward a sustainable society! The application deadline is the 18th of January.
