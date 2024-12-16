Project Manager - PowerGen
2024-12-16
We are looking for a talented Project Manager - PowerGen to join our team specializing in Project Execution for our Genset / PowerGen department in Sweden.
In this role, you will make an impact in the following ways:
Project Leadership: You'll lead multiple projects from inception to completion, ensuring they meet their performance goals and timelines.
Stakeholder Collaboration: By partnering with business stakeholders, you'll align project objectives with business needs, ensuring successful outcomes.
Risk Management: You'll identify and mitigate project risks using quality tools, ensuring smooth project execution.
Data-Driven Decisions: Utilizing research and analysis, you'll provide valuable input into the design and development of project plans and timelines.
Resource Allocation: You'll identify and assign appropriate resources to accomplish various project tasks efficiently.
Team Coaching: By guiding and coaching team members, you'll enhance their skills and overall team performance.
Effective Communication: You'll monitor and communicate project status to the project team and stakeholders, keeping everyone informed.
Best Practices Sharing: Documenting and sharing lessons learned, you'll contribute to the development of project management excellence across teams.
To be successful in this role you will need the following:
Technical Expertise: An engineering background, preferably in electrical engineering, to analyze and translate technical problems for stakeholders.
Project Management Skills: Proficiency in managing project schedules and scopes, ensuring tasks are completed within timelines and project deliverables are met.
Effective Communication: Ability to explain complex technical topics to various audiences, ensuring they understand and can use the information.
Financial Acumen: Comfort with managing financial budgets, plans, and cash flows aligned with project progress.
Education/Experience:
Fluent level of both English and Swedish is required.
Engineering background, preference electrical.
Versed on analyzing technical problems to translate to other stake holders.
Objectivity and able to plan/schedule tasks to multiple stake holders.
Not adverse to financial budgets, plans and cash flows aligned with project progres
