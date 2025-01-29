Project Manager - Marine Engineering
2025-01-29
Are you an experienced professional in the marine sector looking for a dynamic role in project management? We are seeking a Project Manager Marine to lead cutting-edge marine engineering projects from concept to completion.
As a Project Manager, you will report to the Delivery Director and take full ownership of project execution, ensuring successful delivery in terms of scope, time, cost, and quality. You will be responsible for managing customer and project teams while coordinating with suppliers and production partners to optimize efficiency and performance.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee projects from concept phase through detailed system design, manufacturing, testing, and commissioning.
Identify, evaluate, and negotiate with suppliers and production partners to enhance cost efficiency, quality, and delivery accuracy.
Contribute to projects within your area of expertise.
Develop project plans, customer meeting materials, and reports.
Stakeholder Communication: Serve as the primary point of contact for internal and external stakeholders, ensuring clear and effective communication.
Qualifications
Master's degree in engineering, preferably in Naval Architecture, Marine Technology, Mechanics, or Maritime Sciences.
Minimum 5 years of experience in the marine sector, with a strong background in similar positions.
Proven track record in project management I Marine, including planning, monitoring, reviewing, and controlling projects.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to engage with customers and stakeholders.
Strong multi-tasking abilities, capable of handling multiple technically complex projects simultaneously, from prototypes to commercial serial units.
Experience with hydrogen-related/gas systems for marine applications is an advantage.
Comprehensive knowledge of marine standards.
We offer an exciting opportunity to work on innovative projects in the marine industry, collaborating with top professionals in the field.
This recruitment process is managed by PS Partner. For questions regarding the process, please contact Louise Harrysson at 072 311 98 39 or louise.harrysson@pspartner.se
.
Catator believes in diversity not only as a driver for innovation but also as a way to become more profitable. Diversity in the workforce often contributes to companies gaining different perspectives and ideas, leading to better problem-solving and increased creativity.
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. However, to store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen!
To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies.
Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalysts and advanced research and test facilities. Ersättning
