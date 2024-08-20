Project Logistics Coordinator
2024-08-20
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Project Logistics Coordinator to join our excellent and passionate team in Skellefteå. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start, building the first European lithium ion battery giga-factory, Northvolt Ett. Northvolt will play a significant role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
The Project Logistics Coordinator primary focus will be on co-ordinating and supporting the process of transportation and installation of the heavy manufacturing and construction equipment from the port or warehouse, to the Northvolt Ett factory site or all the way into its final position inside one of the production halls. The role will be of pivotal importance in ensuring proper execution of the construction, installation and commissioning of the Northvolt Ett factory.
Project Logistics Coordinator will take a central role, connecting the functions of port, transportation, warehousing, heavy lifting, construction and engineering.
We:
In broad terms, Team Logistics is responsible for everything that moves. Our mission is to support Northvolt's growth and expansion with logistical expertise and to create a robust logistical framework, within which Northvolt units can operate.
You:
Generally speaking, you have a reasonable degree of experience within logistical operations, preferably in a construction site setting. You have the ability to operate in teams including internal and external stakeholders to execute tasks in a well planned and co-ordinated manner. You understand the importance of communication, as means to ensure clarity and reach common goals within specific time frames. You have a continues improvement mindset.
The role will be based in Skellefteå at Northvolt's Ett site.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Support in preparation planning, co-ordination and execution of land-side activities spanning last mile, storage and last meter handling.
Support forecasting and plan solutions accordingly
Work daily to ensure the highest level of QHSSE and document compliance,
In co-operation with IP LSP and site-based handling suppliers oversee last mile transportation, warehousing, last meter operations.
Support in the organization of structured and unstructured communication to ensure clarity around next steps and ultimate goals. Follow-up these with stakeholders and against timelines,
Fixed term employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Strong time management capabilities with the ability to maintain workflow while switching quickly between tasks.
1-3 years of experience within logistics, including from industrial projects setting
Knowledge and experience of cargo handling operations.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English and Swedish with the ability to prepare and deliver concise understandable information to co-workers, contractors and other stakeholders.
Ideally, experience from logistical co-ordination roles on a construction site,
Problem-solving, entrepreneurial attitude thriving in a dynamic environment where no day is like the other (we mean it!),
Self-motivated and finding it easy to establish new relationships.
IT literacy, predominantly within Microsoft Office.
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
