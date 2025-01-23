Project Leader to our Research & Development team
Northern Ship Management AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northern Ship Management AB i Göteborg
Do you want to work in a modern family-owned shipping company with a strong brand and an entrepreneurial mindset?
Are you a problem solver with an eye for detail? Then do not hesitate to apply to be part of our dynamic team. As a Project Leader you will be part the Research and Development team which consists of seven passionate and supportive colleagues.
N-O-S is one of the market leaders for owning and operation CTVs within the offshore wind industry and our clients are major stakeholders and large energy companies. Most of our customers are based in the Northern parts of Europe, but we're working across the globe.
N-O-S offers an exciting and dynamic work environment with the goal of constantly delivering and exceeding our customers' expectations 365 days a year.
Our vision, BEST365, and our values are extremely important to us and influence our strong company culture. Read more about it here. https://n-o-s.eu/company/
______________________________
We are looking for a driven and solution-oriented colleague, who likes to work independently, to join our team. You need to have good communications skills and find it easy to express yourself in both smaller and bigger groups. You work in a structured way and drive your processes forward to meet deadlines. You are good at managing processes from start to finish. If you are also a passionate and self-motivated person who thrives in a fast-moving environment, then this is an opportunity for you.
REQUIREMENTS
• Marine engineer or Nautical Officer education, preferably on university level.
• Experience as Vessel Superintendent, Marine Superintendent or Seafarer.
• Excellent knowledge of efficient technical operation, development, and upgrade of vessels.
• Excellent decision-making and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent project leading skills.
• Good knowledge of budget planning.
• Good knowledge of national- and international shipping legislation and flag state requirements.
• Good understanding of Classification and Statutory regimes and related standards, rules, and regulations.
• To have knowledge of the shipping trade.
• Fluent in English and any Scandinavian language, verbal and written.
YOUR TASKS
• Project leader of the new building- and vessel propulsion conversion processes.
• Ensure the quality of the new building- and vessel propulsion conversion process.
• Ensure that the new building- and vessel propulsion conversion process are as cost efficient as possible.
• Budget responsibility for the new building- and vessel propulsion conversion process and timeline.
• Responsible for yard contract and process, yard timetable, and budget.
• Responsible for projects from start to finish.
• Responsible for the handover of newbuilt vessels to responsible Vessel Superintendent. Including list of essential spare parts and important information for company Planned Maintenance System (PMS).
• Project management and -planning of R&D projects, often multiple projects at the same time.
• Project lead and conduct implementation, maintenance, and follow-up of the company's internal projects.
• Reviewing the project plans regularly to ensure tasks and milestones are being achieved in a timely manner and comply with agreed project budget.
• Prepare project status reports, presentations, agendas, etc, and communicate with NOS different departments within the company.
• Take part in the technical department's weekly meeting as suitable, cooperate and support VSIs with technical knowledge. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22
E-post: recruitment@n-o-s.eu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Project Leader R & D". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northern Ship Management AB
(org.nr 559004-1843), https://n-o-s.eu/
Saltholmsgatan 44 (visa karta
)
426 76 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Kontakt
HR Officer
Frida Schulz frida.schulz.blanc@n-o-s.eu Jobbnummer
9121593