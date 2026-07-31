Postdoc in Human-in-the-Loop Autonomous Systems
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-07-31
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We are looking for four motivated postdocs to help design the next generation of human-in-the-loop autonomous systems at the Division of https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/cse/our-research/interaction-design-and-software-engineering/
You will contribute to a future in which we can rely on better robots, autonomous networks, and other smart systems – impacting domains such as healthcare, transportation, and other areas of our society. These systems are often software-intensive and we develop mechanisms to create better software for safer, more secure, and more usable systems. You will be supervised by Associate Prof. Rebekka Wohlrab, whose research focuses on human-centered software engineering and self-adaptive systems, and who has received funding from SSF, VR, and WASP. She is currently building up a team of more than 10 people. It will allow you to be part of a fun environment where you can collaborate with Doctoral students and postdocs working on similar topics!
About us
The https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/cse/,
a joint department of Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg, spans the breadth of computing disciplines. Our internationally visible research, strong industry links and diverse environment create a collaborative setting where ideas grow into real impact.
At the https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/cse/our-research/interaction-design-and-software-engineering/,
we design smarter ways to engineer better software, and explore how people engage with digital systems, combining global research perspectives with strong collaboration with industry.
About the research project
Several projects are currently recruiting:
• SSF project (funded by the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research) on enabling collaboration between teams of humans and autonomous systems. The goal is to design principles for effective coordination in future work environments where humans and machines interact more closely. The project may involve performing empirical studies with humans, developing run-time models that software-intensive systems can use to reason about coordination, designing methods to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats, and running experiments for evaluation. Two postdoc positions will be funded by this project.
• VR project (funded by the Swedish Research Council Vetenskapsrådet) on making self-adaptive systems aware of end users' expectations. The goal is to design a language to describe expectations using formal modelling methods, develop methods to understand the needs of human users and to explain a system's actions, and evaluate the contributions using simulations and physical robots.
• WASP project on Human-in-the-Loop Autonomous Systems (funded by WASP). The topic will be related to the other projects and require knowledge in software architecture, self-adaptive systems, and requirements engineering. Two postdoc positions will be funded by this project. Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP) is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
A doctoral degree in Computer Science or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
A well-documented track record of research interests and achievements in software engineering, robotics, formal methods, human-computer interaction, or a related field
You are highly motivated, energetic, independent, and have well-developed analytical problem-solving ability
Your communication skills in English (written and oral) are of a high quality
You are expected to be accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
It is highly meritorious if the doctoral degree has been obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
What you will do
Perform research studies and publish in top conferences and journals
Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent
Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
Read more about what we offer at www.chalmers.se
Application procedure
Please read more about the application procedure and apply at www.chalmers.se
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than August 31
For questions, please contact:
Rebekka Wohlrab
Associate Professor wohlrab@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
10017568