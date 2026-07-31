Postdoc in Functionalization of Graphene related 2D materials for batteries
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-07-31
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Do you want to explore the application of 2D materials in the energy storage field? This is an exciting opportunity for a postdoctoral position at the Division of Materials and Manufacture, Department of Mechanical Engineering, focused on innovative research in the development of functionalized two-dimensional materials and their composites for lithium-ion battery and future battery.
About us
At the department of https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/me/
we unite the power of technology, people, and society to drive the transition toward a sustainable future. Through research, education, and collaboration, we create solutions that connect materials to mobility, ideas to impact – shaping a resilient and sustainable world.
In the division of https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/me/research/materials-and-manufacture/
you will join a friendly, international team passionate about shaping the future of materials and production. Our research spans innovative materials, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable solutions – always with real-world impact in mind, and with strong ties to industry. If you are interested in working experimentally and making a difference in the areas of materials and manufacturing, we look forward to receiving your application.
About the research project
The aim of this project is to investigate the use of Graphene related two-dimensional (2D) materials to improve the performance and efficiency of lithium-ion batteries. 2D materials such as graphene, MXenes, and transition metal dichalcogenides possess high electrical conductivity, large surface area, and excellent mechanical strength, which can enhance charge transport and energy storage capacity. These materials can help address major limitations of conventional lithium-ion batteries, including slow charging rates, low energy density, overheating, and poor cycle stability. The project also aims to explore the functionalization of 2D materials and understand how 2D materials can improve battery safety, extend lifespan, and support the development of lightweight and high-performance energy storage systems for future technologies.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
A doctoral degree in Materials Science, Polymer Chemistry, Physics, or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Experience in the synthesis of 2D materials, surface modification of graphene, and using 2D materials for battery
Personal competences in accordance with the requirements profile including specification (e.g. social skills, meaning that you enjoy collaborating with others)
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
It is highly meritorious if the doctoral degree has been obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
Experience in graphene, advanced characterization, and battery-related study, with good publication record
What you will do
Synthesis of 2D materials and related composites
Surface functionalization and modification of graphene and its related materials
Understand the energy storage mechanism of 2D materials, and how it could improve the performance of battery
Fabrication of batteries and evaluation of their performance.
Supervise master's and/or doctoral students to a certain extent
Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/
and our https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of https://www.goteborg.com/en.
Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/equality/genie-gender-initiative-for-excellence/.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
A brief introduction about yourself.
A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 30th of August, 2026
For questions please contact:
Jinhua Sun
Associate Professor
Email: jinhua@chalmers.se
Phone number: 0769609956
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez – forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
10017554