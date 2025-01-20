Project Leader Capex & Automation Procurement
Company Description
Location: Warsaw in Poland or Älmhult in Sweden
Are you motivated by building relationships and creating business opportunities? Are you truly interested in automation & machinery development arena? Do you have a development mindset and are you comfortable exploring and not having all the answers?
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think, differently. Act, differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home.
Want to help make this happen? Join our global Purchasing Development business! It is filled with curious and passionate people, that get energy from influencing, interacting, and working together to deliver great business results. Does it sound like your kind of people? Then why not apply?
We are looking for Project Leader for CAPEX & Automation procurement. In the global Purchasing Development business of Inter IKEA we focus on collaboration with our suppliers and stakeholders and more specifically, Category Area Indirect Procurement which leads the procurement of all products and services, including Machinery & Energy.
Who we are in Category Area Indirect Procurement
Indirect Procurement organization (Category Area Indirect Procurement) is part of Purchasing Development and has received the task to operate across the Inter IKEA Group companies, between all three core businesses (Retail Concept / Supply /Range). Our ambition is to secure the best possible prerequisites for Inter IKEA Group to handle the new world, at the same time fulfilling the future needs of partnership and supplier innovations within Digital, Professional Services, Facility Management and Machinery & Energy.
The Category Machinery & Energy has ~1 000 suppliers delivering business critical production equipment and renewable electricity to our stakeholders. Together with engineering teams, we procure different types of machinery to run production processes like board production, sawmill, surface treatment, wood formatting, packaging system, logistic equipment and automation of production. The sites we supply, as well as our supplier base, has an international scope with the point of gravity in Europe.
Standardization and automation are vital to create cost excellence in operations and processes. As a low-cost company, we need to keep investing to simplify, automate and standardize what we do. By accelerating the development of scalable solutions, we can boost our business model where larger volumes leads to lower cost, which in turn leads to even better products at lower prices.
Job Description
Key Responsibilities for the role:
Lead the procurement activities for capital expenditure projects, including negotiating contracts and internal requirements
Identifying and engaging with innovative suppliers that can provide cutting-edge solutions, manage supplier relationships and monitor their performance to ensure high-quality deliverables,
Collaborate with project stakeholders, engineering teams and suppliers to identify synergies across the organization and develop modular & scalable solutions
Develop procurement strategies and ensure project timelines and budgetary goals are achieved,
Supplier evaluations and risk assessments to ensure compliance,
Work in a cross-functional team environment with other departments to ensure seamless execution of procurement activities
Qualifications
Senior technical commodity experience in the area of indirect spend within an manufacturing and/or production automation environment
Experience in leading complex and critical procurement/development projects
An interest in Industrial - discovering the latest technologies in that sector.
Effectively navigate the complexities of the modern manufacturing environment.
You know economics and finance - Understanding of company financials: cash flow, P&L, income statements and cost breakdowns.
Passion for business and the end-goal - Both will come in handy when negotiating with suppliers, where you are to be strict but fair. A solution-oriented person, concentrating on problem solving the regular business issues. Proven ability to drive cost savings initiatives at local and global level and to implement changes and improvements to existing business processes
The art of dealing with people - empathy and great communication skills when collaborating in the team, with suppliers & stakeholders in the IKEA supply chain.
Analytical skills - working with numbers, negotiating prices, or setting priorities for your work, in a usually high paced and demanding environment.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken. You are comfortable in presenting and engaging with stakeholders at all levels.
Additional information
This position will be based in Warsaw in Poland or Älmhult in Sweden . Travelling is a part of the assignment. The selection process will take place continuously, so please send in your application in English as soon as possible but latest 17.02.2025
