The Project Management Competence Hub in Operations Management is a team with 11 project leaders. Besides delivering business value via projects we also have an assignment to:
Contribute to the development and improvement of project management capability for Inter IKEA, driving efficiency and standardization in ways of working, methods and tools.
Establish the pre-requisites for delivering successful projects, on time, in scope, on budget cross functions and companies based on the operational model for IKEA.
Support the business with project leaders with relevant competence and capabilities to deliver projects within Operations management as needed and Inter IKEA when possible.
We are project management professionals with a focus on delivering measurable business value. Together we have broad and long experience of navigating complex projects, understanding key drivers, challenges and managing projects to get things done.
Togetherness is important to us at the Project Management Competence Hub, we strive for a collaborative community where everyone contributes, learnings are shared, and improvements are suggested.
We promote fun at work and a good work-life balance.
Job Description
We believe you are a delivery-oriented team player who thrives in a global, values-based setting. You have solid experience in how to manage complex projects in a global digital environment and demonstrate strong leadership capabilities. You are excellent in advising and building trustful relationships with your stakeholders as well as coach both other project leaders and project teams, reviewing projects and seeing the bigger picture and taking a proactive role in developing how we lead projects.
About the job:
As a Project Leader you will be leading projects and assignments, delivering results through our values - business and people together.
You will prepare, plan, and execute projects, where you manage dependencies and the change impact for people and process, data and technology.
You will manage all dimensions of delivering business value via project: time, cost, scope, risk, communication, quality, and change.
To be successful as a Project Leader, it will be important to understand and leverage our new operational model for IKEA, with process and capability steered deliveries via product and platform teams.
You will be expected to contribute to development of project management capability at Inter IKEA, provide support and guidance to assist in the development of projects and junior project leaders.
Location is at our office in Hyllie, Malmö.
Qualifications
Formal qualifications in Project Management and 8+ years of experience in leading projects
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to engage and communicate with senior business leaders and digital leadership
Successful track record of managing business change
Ability to coordinate and direct activities to help achieve project objectives and to support long-term business objectives
Sound judgment skills to make timely and effective decisions
Ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of digital as an integrated part of the business
Experience of leading technology and data projects
Additional information
Do you feel challenged and inspired by what you have seen in this job ad? If "yes!" we would love to know more about you and your motivation for this job.
Apply now!
Please make applications in English only
Curious to know more? Let 's connect! For more information about the role and the recruitment process, please reach out to recruiter Jas.garcha@inter.ikea.com
.The closing date will be July 28th so please get in applications as soon as possible.
Note: as this position is based in Sweden and we do LOVE our summer vacation time ...This job ad is being posted right before everyone goes on vacation...please allow and excuse what will likely be a longer-than-usual recruitment process.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
