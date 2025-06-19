Project Lead Engineer
2025-06-19
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic team in a fast-paced commercial project environment where your focus will be on leading technical project implementations for Industrial Gas Turbines and Heat Pumps. You'll collaborate closely with customers, project management, and various departments within Siemens Energy to ensure seamless project delivery. Your role will also involve facilitating technical interfaces across our Sales, R&D, and Service organizations, making a significant impact on our innovative projects.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead the electrical engineering team within the delivery project organization.
* Serve as the technical interface to the customer, working closely with the project manager, with approximately 20 travel days per year.
* Strategically and efficiently work towards project milestones and deadlines.
* Foster cooperation and teamwork with in-company interfaces.
What You Bring
* Engineering experience in electrical and/or controls.
* Strategic mindset with a genuine interest in leadership, people development, and excellent communication skills.
* Enthusiasm for continuous change and development.
* Ability to build networks and communicate effectively, especially with mechanical counterparts.
* Desirable knowledge of MGT Gas turbines.
* Interest in engaging with people from diverse experiences and cultures.
* Fluent English communication skills; Swedish is beneficial but not mandatory.
About the Team
Our Electrical Project Engineering team consists of approximately 18 experienced professionals specializing in leading engineering projects. As part of the Gas Services division, we focus on low-emission power generation and decarbonization. Our team members hold roles as Project Lead Engineers or Project Engineering Managers, sharing responsibilities across various order projects. We offer benefits such as reduced working hours, advanced vacation, healthcare allowance, and potential flexible working arrangements.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 276130 not later than 2025-07-20.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-20
