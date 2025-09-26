Project Forwarder Consultant
ValueOne AB / Speditörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla speditörsjobb i Finspång
2025-09-26
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
, Söderköping
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for a Project Forwarder Consultant with qualified experience in sea and road transport especially transport of large goods, for a manufacturing company in Östergötland. The assignment starts in November and is expected to last for one year.
ValueOne specializes in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS.
The role
The role as Project Forwarder Consultant means that you will be dedicated to specific customer projects within new production, acting as a sub-project manager from order initiation to final customer delivery.
Your responsibility covers all transport-related aspects of the projects, including managing unique delivery conditions, destinations, customs handling, and the overall logistics concept. The role also includes financial responsibility for all delivery-related costs, including procurement, purchasing, and cost follow-up throughout the project lifecycle.
Experience and competencies
We are seeking a consultant with a relevant university degree and/or several years of qualified experience in logistics and import/export. The role demands specific knowledge in sea and road transport of large goods as well as solid experience of international transport and customs regulations. Proficiency in contract negotiation is highly meritorious. Experience in leading project teams or coordinating resources is also a strong advantage.
You thrive in a fast-paced, project-driven environment and are structured even under pressure. You are flexible, customer-focused, and a self-driven team player who enjoys working both independently and collaboratively.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required. Additional language skills such as Spanish, German, or Russian are considered a plus. You should also have strong skills in Microsoft Office and experience working in SAP.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
Timlön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
9527779