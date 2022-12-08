Project Environmental Manager
2022-12-08
This position is located in Gavle, Sweden
Key Requirements:
• 3rd Level / Environmental Science or related engineering degree
• 7 years plus experience in a site-based environmental role preferable
• Experience working on hyperscale Data Centers
• Excellent IT skills
• Strong ability to collaborate and work with a high-performance team
• Knowledge of Swedish Environmental regulations/requirements is beneficial
Reporting to the Quality & Environmental Manager, your key responsibilities for the role will include, but will not be limited to the following:
Key Responsibilities:
• Draft or review the project Construction Environmental Management Plan and work with the site manager to integrate the requirements effectively
• Review all construction method statements, processes and procedures to ensure they have considered all environmental risks and mitigated them appropriately
• Provide toolbox talks to make site staff aware of environmental best practice behaviour on site
• Identify spill kit provision and training requirements
• Perform, alongside H&S and site manager, emergency practice scenarios, identify weaknesses in the approach and improvement plans
• Ensure that all drains and potential entry points to watercourses are protected. Any onsite discharges to watercourses should run clean water only
• Liaise with the H&S site officer to ensure any cross over risks are addressed appropriately
• Provide a presence on site to oversee medium-high risk tasks and operations
• Perform site walkovers with the site manager and provide a written list of findings, agree actions to address nonconformities (NC) with realistic dates reflecting the risk of the NC
• Provide monthly E&S progress reports to the client team on environmental incidents, resolutions, or interventions. The report should provide information on how lessons learned from these incidents feed back into the site procedures/CEMP/MSs and any training gaps required and whether risks or data gaps need to be addressed
• Perform audit checks of permits
• Promote best practice and progressive environmental and social management
• Will be supported and backed up by the site manager and involved in all appropriate meetings and decision-making processes
• Have the authority and support from the site manager to stop works where bad practice or management is identified
• Read all environmental permits and identify any gaps in site documents/approach
• Identify and notify of risks that require client attention or intervention
• Ensure site noticeboards contain sufficient levels of environmental information for site staff
• Provide training to site staff where environmental and social sensitivities including what to do in the event of a public approach
• Ensure site hoarding is appropriate and site contact details are available to the public on a site information board
• Provide site-based implementation and management of a complaints system for the public to use. Addressing site complaints will be the ultimate responsibility of the GC site manager, however, it is envisioned that the crossover between environmental nuisance will result in the majority of complaints
• Embed ISO 14001/50001 requirements on-site
• Actively manage LEED requirements on-site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28
E-post: jobs@collen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), https://www.collen.com/
Rehnsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7243270