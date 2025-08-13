Project Engineer Specialist Advanced Engineering Competence Center
2025-08-13
Are you passionate about advanced engineering and simulation? Do you enjoy solving complex technical challenges using cutting-edge tools? Are you excited to work in a global team that drives innovation in product development?
Then you could be our next...
Project Engineer Specialist - Advanced Engineering Competence Center
Join the Advanced Engineering Competence Centre (AECC), part of SKF's Digital Engineering & Innovation team. AECC performs advanced modelling and simulation studies that support product development, design optimization, and root cause analysis across a wide range of industrial applications. With over 20 years of experience and a global footprint, AECC is a key enabler of SKF's technical excellence.
What you can expect in the role
• Perform advanced engineering analyses for Application Engineering, Product/Technology Development, and external customers.
• Use state-of-the-art tools including SKF's internal simulation packages (SimPro Expert, Beast) and commercial software (e.g., FEM).
• Translate customer needs into effective simulation strategies.
• Plan, execute, and evaluate engineering activities independently or in collaboration with project teams.
• Write technical proposals and reports.
• Share knowledge and best practices across the global AECC network.
• Build and maintain strong internal and external relationships.
We expect you to have
• University degree in Engineering (preferably Mechanical Engineering).
• Strong background in technical mechanics, FEA, and multi-body simulation.
• Experience with SKF tools (SimPro, Beast) and commercial FEM/MKS systems (e.g., ANSYS).
• Knowledge of relevant standards (e.g., FKM, VDI 2230).
• Excellent communication skills in English.
• Experience in product development, testing, and customer interaction.
• Analytical mindset and willingness to explore new approaches.
• Ability to work in international teams and travel as needed.
You will enjoy working here if you
• Are curious and eager to learn from others.
• Thrive in a collaborative and innovative environment.
• Enjoy solving complex problems and sharing your insights.
• Value diversity and global teamwork.
Our offer
• Be part of a high-performing, globally connected team.
• Work on technically challenging and impactful projects.
• Opportunities for professional growth and development.
• Flexible work environment and international exposure.
Some additional information
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
You will report to the Manager of the Advanced Engineering Competence Center.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Anna Barkin Johansson, Recruitment Expert EMEA, at anna.barkin.johansson@skf.com
.
Is this you?
If the answer is yes, submit your application no later than August 27, 2025.
We will screen candidates continuously throughout the application period, so make sure to submit your application as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB SKF
(org.nr 556007-3495)
Sven Wingquists Gata 2 (visa karta
)
415 26 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9457367