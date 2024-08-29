Project Engineer Main Circuit Design
2024-08-29
Task
The position as Project Engineer is within the HVDC Main Circuit Design department. The department is responsible for the electrical design of HVDC plants. Reliability, Availability and Maintainability studies, Rating studies, definition of concepts for control and protection design as well as develop our HVDC systems are part of our scope of work.
In the Main Circuit Design team your main task will be the design of high voltage systems. This primarily means that you will perform electrical calculations and simulations for the dimensioning of HVDC systems. You will be using Hitachi Energy in-house built software and some of the commercially available software. Your responsibility will cover everything from support of our Sales department during the marketing phase, over tenders and order projects.
Requirement
We are looking for Bachelors, Masters or Doctors in the field of Electric Power Engineering or Engineering Physics. Experienced professionals or fresh out of university - we are interested in all kinds of people.
Since we work in an international environment you need to master spoken and written English, while knowledge of Swedish is meritorious. As a person you have great teamwork capabilities, and you look at challenges as an opportunity and take on new tasks with a positive spirit. You perform the work in an analytical and structured manner and take responsibility for your tasks.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are excited to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than September 25th 2024.
