Project Engineer Main Circuit Design
2025-12-12
Join our HVDC Main Circuit Design team and help shape the future of sustainable energy! At Hitachi Energy, we design and develop cutting-edge HVDC systems that enable reliable and efficient power transmission across the globe. If you're passionate about electrical engineering and want to work in an international environment, this is your opportunity.
How You'll Make an Impact
Design high-voltage systems for HVDC plants, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
Perform electrical calculations and simulations for system dimensioning using in-house and commercial software.
Support the Sales team during the marketing phase and contribute to tenders and order projects.
Participate in studies related to Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability (RAM), rating analyses, and concept development for control and protection systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to continuously improve HVDC technology.
Background
Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. in Electric Power Engineering or Engineering Physics.
Open to both experienced professionals and recent graduates.
Strong analytical and structured approach to problem-solving.
Excellent teamwork skills and a positive, proactive attitude toward challenges.
Proficient in spoken and written English; Swedish is a plus.
Ability to take responsibility and deliver high-quality results.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Joakim Lindell, joakim.lindell@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043 All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou, johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com
