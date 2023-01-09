Project Engineer Hvdc System Performance
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Ludvika Visa alla byggjobb i Ludvika
2023-01-09
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
The position as Project Engineer is within the HVDC System Performance Department.
Your responsibilities
You will be part of a team that is responsible for the overall performance of HVDC transmission including interaction with surrounding AC-networks, nearby DC links and related AC-Network stability studies.
Read, understand and question customer's technical specifications.
Analyze and optimize system dynamic performance for HVDC systems in both steady-state and transient conditions.
Design, implement and validate "special" control and protection features requested in the project.
Support during testing of control and protection systems in-house on Real Time Simulators and on-site during commissioning around the world.
Replicate customer's AC network (conventional and renewable) in various simulation platform and integrate it with HVDC link.
Your responsibility will cover everything from support of our Sales department during the marketing phase, over tenders and order projects.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
We are looking for Masters or Doctors in the field of Electrical Power Engineering preferably few years' experience in Power System studies.
Experience or fresh out of university Power System Studies Engineer - we are interested in all kinds of people.
Programming skills (Python, C ++) and interest in mainly electrical power simulation tools such as MATLAB, PSCAD, PSSE and DIgSILENT's Power Factory.
Since we work in an international environment you need to master spoken and written English.
As a person you need to be a team player and work in an analytical and structured manner.
Taking responsibility for your work and deliver on time.
More about us
Welcome with your application by 9th of March.
Recruiting Manager Zeeshan Ahmed, zeeshan.ahmed@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Specialist Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
7320917