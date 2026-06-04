Reconciliation Analyst
Etraveli Group AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Uppsala
2026-06-04
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Etraveli Group is a leading global flight technology provider, specializing in flight sales and offering flight content delivery and fintech products. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond.
We partner with major global platforms such as Booking.com, Google Flights, Skyscanner, and Kayak, providing seamless flight booking and related services. Our B2B portfolio includes a separate fintech entity with its flagship product, PRECISION, a risk management solution, Sweden's leading flight comparison site Flygresor.se, Tripstack, our B2B Flights as a Service Provider and world leader in virtual interlining, and Wenrix, the embedded AI platform for flights. We also operate our own online travel agency brands including Gotogate, Mytrip, and Flightnetwork.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 3200 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do.
Major offices in Sweden (HQ), Greece, India, Canada, Israel, Poland, UK, and Uruguay.
About the job
Within the Reconciliation Analytics team we work with analyzing the data of unreconciled transactions and open orders. We identify volumes related to issues already reported by other teams, but we also investigate and find new issues based on the analysis done. The ambition is to get our unreconciled volume and open orders under control - where we know and understand what sits in the backlog, what risks it implies and how we can efficiently handle the volumes.
Risk reports are maintained by the Reporting and Analytics team and consumed by Finance management.
The Reconciliation Analyst position fills a support function for both the Reconciliation team and Travel Order Fulfillment team in close cooperation with the Quality Assurance team.
This position will be based in Uppsala.
Responsibilities
Analyze unreconciled transactions and open orders, with the aim to identify new issues, risks and opportunities for bulk handling and to stop inflow
Documenting the logic when analyzing it
By identifying volumes related to known issues, we are part of sizing Jiras together with the Quality Assurance team and Reconciliation teams
Provide Finance management and other key functions within Finance with insights and risks related to backlogs
Work with the reconciliations in ERP to be up to date with daily operations and related issues
Actively collaborate with the Finance Automation team to drive AI and other automation development
Be part of creating new features in Business intelligence tools, such as Qliksense, and Looker to continuously improve reporting and analytics capabilities
Report backlogs during monthly closing in cooperation with various teams within Finance
Requirements
At least 5 year experience
Bachelors in finance, accounting, other data driven fields or equivalent experience
Experience in analyzing data and producing reports
Advanced knowledge of Microsoft excel and experience working with large data
Strong analytical problem solving skills with high attention to detail.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Tech savvy and strong independent learner.
Self-driven, proactive and results oriented
Why Join Us?
You will work on a core product that shapes the travel experience of millions of users worldwide, in a dynamic and evolving industry. You'll work with a passionate team dedicated to excellence, be a key player in shaping our flight and air ancillary content strategy, influence partners, and grow in a supportive environment that values innovation. If you're ready to elevate your career and make a real difference in the world of travel, apply now and become a vital part of our mission to be the best in the business!
Benefits
The culture at Etraveli Group embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company.
With us you can enjoy:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Modern office in the heart of the city – A bright and central location with great access to public transport, lunch spots, and parks just around the corner.
Healthcare allowance – Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance – Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Daily breakfast – To kick the day off just right, breakfast is available at the office every morning.
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
Diversity disclaimer
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-04
https://etraveligroup.teamtailor.com/jobs/7696450-reconciliation-analyst Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684) Jobbnummer
9947799