Paterson & Cooke Nordic is seeking a Project Engineer to join our team in a full-time position. The successful candidate will be a Project Engineer with a minimum of five years of experience working in an engineering consultancy, industrial plant and/or mine site environment.
The Project Engineer will have a background in mechanical engineering, mining, or mineral processing and should be equally comfortable working in an office or visiting mine sites.
The Project Engineer will work as part of a project team taking responsibility for engineering and technical disciplines involved in the project. This includes scheduling, planning, forecasting and management of activities to assure project accuracy and quality. The work may include the following tasks and responsibilities:
Tasks
• Conceptual designs and project evaluations
• Hydraulic analysis and design of water and slurry pump and pipeline systems
• Mechanical design and engineering of mining systems, including process plants, pumps, pipelines and related infrastructure
• Process design including flow sheet development, mass balance, P&ID generation
• Selection specification and evaluation of system components (pumps, piping, valves, etc.)
• Technical communication, including specifications, report writing and presentations
• Project management, including planning and proposals, client liaison and execution of engineering projects
• Peer review of technical documents
• Preparation of engineering proposals to address client needs
• Business development through interactions with clients, attendance at conferences and contacts in the mining industry
Responsibilities
• Take ownership and accountability for project outcomes; identify and implement improvements where necessary
• Complete engineering projects by organising and controlling project elements
• Co-operate and communicate effectively with the Project Manager and other project participants to provide assistance and technical support
• Perform overall quality control of the work (budget, schedule, plans) and report regularly on project status
• Monitor compliance applicable to codes and practices
• Application of technical skills to perform problem solving and engineering tasks
• When on site, lead by example; practicing safe behaviour and habits
• Ongoing professional development
Minimum Requirements and Competencies
• Qualified to degree level or higher in a suitable subject (related to Engineering)
• Registered, or eligible for registration, with appropriate engineering body
• 5+ years' engineering and project management experience. Experience in an engineering consulting firm is considered an asset.
• Strong interpersonal skills
• Strong presentation and technical writing skills, especially technical reports
• Ability to manage own time effectively, develop project plans, and to schedule work to deliver on multiple projects and work packages running together
• Attention to detail and a commitment to technical excellence
• Able and willing to travel locally and internationally
• A valid driver's licence
• Eligible to work in Sweden
Compensation and Benefits
In return Paterson & Cooke Nordic offers a competitive annual salary for the position. In addition to the base salary, the position is eligible for annual bonus compensation based on company and individual performance. This role is also eligible to participate in the company's benefits program including company pension scheme.
A Career with Paterson & Cooke
Paterson & Cooke is an international specialist engineering firm known for high quality work and for exceeding client expectations, often with innovative solutions. Our team enjoy the challenge of living up to this standard daily in a workplace that allows each employee to thrive. In the Nordic office, we balance a demanding, rewarding workload with consideration for work-life balance. We have a unique work schedule in which we earn every other Friday afternoon off. We enjoy the opportunity for time together outside of work. We encourage employees to expand their knowledge through employer supported training courses and on-site experience. With offices spanning five continents and international clientele, P&C provides opportunities for our employees to travel the world. Our size enables us to make a difference in the company and fosters opportunities for career growth and advancement. Så ansöker du
