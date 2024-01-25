Project Engineer
2024-01-25
We are now looking for a Project Engineer for our client in Lund.
To fit this role, we believe you are a person with a technical background with high communication skills and good coordination skills. You also have a good ability and previous experience in leading technical development activities or projects with an interest in managing smaller teams and projects.
Required skills:
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field.
• 3-5 years of experience from working with industrial product development.
• Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Proven experience in project management.
Start date: February 2024
Duration: 1 year
Remote work: 1-2 days may be possible if work tasks allows. Main place of work is onsite in Lund, Sweden
Equipment: The consultant is expected to bring his/her own computer and phone
On-boarding info: A drug test needs to be performed before assignment starts.
Languages:
English (Proficient)
The interviews are ongoing, therefore we recommend that you apply immediately.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Galyna Daniel galyna.daniel@eccoci.se
8421151