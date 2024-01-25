Project Engineer

Eccoci AB / Teknikjobb / Lund
2024-01-25


We are now looking for a Project Engineer for our client in Lund.

To fit this role, we believe you are a person with a technical background with high communication skills and good coordination skills. You also have a good ability and previous experience in leading technical development activities or projects with an interest in managing smaller teams and projects.

Required skills:

• Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field.

• 3-5 years of experience from working with industrial product development.

• Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Proven experience in project management.

Start date: February 2024

Duration: 1 year

Remote work: 1-2 days may be possible if work tasks allows. Main place of work is onsite in Lund, Sweden

Equipment: The consultant is expected to bring his/her own computer and phone

On-boarding info: A drug test needs to be performed before assignment starts.

Required skills:

• Product Development

• Project Management

• Communication

• Collaboration

Languages:

English (Proficient)

The interviews are ongoing, therefore we recommend that you apply immediately.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Eccoci AB (org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se

Arbetsplats
Eccoci

Kontakt
Galyna Daniel
galyna.daniel@eccoci.se

Jobbnummer
8421151

