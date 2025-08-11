Project Engineer - Control Application
2025-08-11
The opportunity
We are thrilled to expand our team of Control Application Engineers to meet the rising global demand for cutting-edge solutions from our market-leading FACTS portfolio.
As a Control Application Engineer within Power Quality, you will be responsible for the control functionality of FACTS devices in high-impact delivery projects.
You will play a central role in the project team throughout the entire project lifecycle, from design and implementation to verification and commissioning.
You will collaborate closely with top experts in the control community, including SCADA, HMI, Network, and Cyber Security, as well as other engineering disciplines. Engage directly with our customers and be part of shaping the future of power quality solutions.
We would welcome applications from experienced professionals, as well as younger applicants who are keen to take their careers to the next level. To excel in this position, you will need to be organized, responsive and focused on delivering results and serving the customer.
How you'll make an impact
Your main focus will be design, implementation and verification of power control algorithms and logic for FACTS devices in order projects.
With varying customer requirements on control functionality, you will need to have extensive contact with other engineering groups, Lead engineers, local Hitachi Energy offices and customers.
You will perform combined testing of the control system software and hardware.
Understanding customer needs by reading customer specifications and participating in customer meetings.
Your background
We are looking for a driven, teamwork-orientated achiever for this position.
We would welcome applications from experienced professionals, as well as driven younger applicants who are keen to take their careers to the next level.
A BSc or MSc in engineering, with a specialisation in Control system, Power systems, automatic control theory, software engineering or similar is required.
Preferably you combine your education with some years of experience from similar engineering positions working with deliveries of electrical power plants, converter stations, process control systems or substation automation.
Since you will be working in an international environment it is essential that you communicate fluently in English, Swedish language skills are considered as an advantage.
Knowledge of power quality applications and experience of the MACHTM system will be an added advantage.
Your ability to work independently as well as in a team and to assume responsibility for given tasks is a key to success.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are exciting to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Apply today, applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay.
Recruiting Manager Lars Olsson, lars.olsson@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Lars Olsson, lars.olsson@hitachienergy.com, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
