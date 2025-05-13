Project Coordinator
2025-05-13
Due to internal growth and development, Kongsberg Maritime is now looking for a new Project Coordinator - Upgrading to join our Aftermarket Projects team in the Global Customer Support division.
As Project Coordinator you will be responsible for order administration for the Aftermarket Projects team. You will have a key support role in the coordination and development of upgrading projects and work closely with both project managers, the sales team and finance daily. An additional important function of the coordinator role is making suggestions and improvements to support processes that in turn, increase the efficiency of the Aftermarket Projects team.
Qualifications and experience
To best fulfil the position needs and make this a perfect fit, we prefer you have a bachelor's degree in either Business, Project Management, Economics or other relevant field. Solid experience of Microsoft Office suite is required and practical experience working with BaaN enterprise resource planning system (ERP) is highly advantageous.
To succeed in this role, you are structured and service oriented, with a positive attitude towards problem solving and contributing to process improvement. You are a team player with a collaborative attitude and ability to communicate in a clear and structured way. You have a high integrity and a sense of responsibility as well as the ability to independently complete tasks on time according to set goals and agreed timeframes.
Regular communication with both international customers and colleagues is a big part of this role, therefore a high level of both oral and written English is necessary. Fluency in additional languages is advantageous.
Work location Kristinehamn
Last day to apply: 2025-05-25
Kongsberg works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments.
As our Project Management team work with classified materials, security clearance and export control may be required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Interviews can start during the application period as we wish to fill this position immediately.
Point of contact
Peter Mähler, Head of Project Management - Engineering to Order (EtO)
• 46 (0) 70 513 81 85, peter.mahler@km.kongsberg.com
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialist
• 46(0)76 894 55 92, georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 340 engaged people working with sales, research, development, construction, service and assembly of market leading solutions.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 3000 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30.000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
