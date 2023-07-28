Project Coordinator

Minnovation International AB / Backofficejobb / Skellefteå
2023-07-28


Visa alla backofficejobb i Skellefteå, Robertsfors, Piteå, Norsjö, Vindeln eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Skellefteå, Solna, Stockholm, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

Responsibilities:

1. Promote the system and process construction of the project department, and report to relative responsible persons.

2. help Project Manager to lead the company's overall delivery process optimization and change.

3. Follow up the status of major projects and problems, organize expert team to review and deal with abnormal cases;

4. Participate in the company's overall resources, capacity forecast;

Qulifications:

1. At least Bachelor degree or above

2. Be good at cooperating and coordinating with others and give feedback timely.

3. Ability to read and write English documents/emails, good oral English is preferred

4. Experience in project management

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/

Kontakt
Lily
lily.pang@minnov.se

Jobbnummer
7993599

Prenumerera på jobb från Minnovation International AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Minnovation International AB: