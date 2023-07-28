Project Coordinator
2023-07-28
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
Responsibilities:
1. Promote the system and process construction of the project department, and report to relative responsible persons.
2. help Project Manager to lead the company's overall delivery process optimization and change.
3. Follow up the status of major projects and problems, organize expert team to review and deal with abnormal cases;
4. Participate in the company's overall resources, capacity forecast;
Qulifications:
1. At least Bachelor degree or above
2. Be good at cooperating and coordinating with others and give feedback timely.
3. Ability to read and write English documents/emails, good oral English is preferred
4. Experience in project management
