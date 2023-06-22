Project Coordinator
Job Description
Do you want to be part of exciting development projects, from concept to industrialized and launched products? Our client is now looking for a Project Coordinator to their PMO team (Project Management Office team) in Gothenburg. You will be part of a great team located at our clients headquarter. The position is within the product category Concrete Surface and Floors which focus on construction machines for creating concrete floors, all the way from preparation of the site to pouring concrete and grinding with diamond tools up to high gloss finish.
You will work in an international cross functional environment with interfaces towards R&D, purchasing, manufacturing, compliance etc. The Project Coordinators main responsibilities are parts planning, product cost analysis, and material planning for prototype builds in the projects. The Project Coordinator and the Project Manager work closely together, and they become the spider in the net that keeps the project together. This means, that in addition to these responsibilities, there will be many other tasks to drive the project forward, such as certification and cooperation with suppliers.
In your role you will be:
• Responsible to keep track of the full list of components including structure, cost, timing, compliance.
• Secure material for prototype builds including purchase orders, logistics and tracking of materials.
• In cooperation with Project Manager actively monitor the progress of the project and take corrective actions when needed.
• Support project team with process knowledge when needed.
• Actively contribute to improve current processes and way of working within project management.
Company Description
Our customer is a Swedish multinational company that manufactures machine-driven outdoor products. They have a strong passion for innovation and environmental care.
Qualifications
• You have a university degree in a relevant area.
• You have a few years experience working with project management, preferably in the role of a Project Coordinator.
• You are experienced in working in a cross functional environment.
• You are fluent in English, both written and oral.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role of a Project Coordinator we believe that you are analytical and have great planning skills. You have good communication skills and enjoy working with different types of people. You are a problem-solving team player with high attention to details.
Full time position, 40h/week with the possibility to work remote 50%. The position will start in August, and the assignment is expected to run for a year, with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Gothenburg. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
