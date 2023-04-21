Project Controls Manager
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
About the role
The Project Controls Manager reports to the Head of Projects in the management team and will primarily be responsible for ensuring control over cost, schedule and document control. The Project Controls Manager will build, develop and lead a team to coordinate with the engineering firms and construction firms assigned scope needed to construct the Boden project Steel Plant, while also closely collaborating with the Process Equipment providers engineers and field technical teams. This role and associated team will work closely with the H2GS Project Management, Engineering and Construction teams. Beyond Boden, the Project Controls Manager is expected to scale the team to cover additional sites and projects.
Responsibilities:
• Build a strong team to coordinate and perform project controls activities and manage field project controls activities
• Provide leadership and guidance on developing the project controls design strategy and concepts
• Regularly report project status to stakeholders, such as management, Board of Directors and investors
• Manage project controls work to ensure compliance to budgets, timelines, contracts, overall project delivery, and process equipment operating targets.
• Advancing quality achievement and performance improvement throughout the organization.
• Managing the development and implementation of Field Project Controls team consisting of H2GS, Process Equipment Vendor, and 3rd party personnel.
• Develop or select Project Controls System design standards and procedures to ensure that quality Project Controls Systems are in place and providing accurate data and analysis for project management decision-making
• Deliver Project Controls Systems, outputs, and analysis on time, on budget, and with excellent quality.
Experience & Skillset
• Substantial previous working experience in major capital industrial projects
• Experience on both owner and execution side is a strong plus. Owner's "mindset" is required
• Experience with successfully managing construction and cross functional activities in a complex and fast-track environment
• Ability to recruit and build a strong team
• Strong management and interpersonal/communication skills.
• Very strong ability to cooperate, collaborate, and work effectively in a complex multi-team environment with sometimes competing views and overlapping responsibilities.
• Strong organizational leadership skills
• Advanced ability to communicate effectively, both verbal and written, with all internal and external entities.
• Fluency in English
• Experience working in multi-cultural environment is a plus
Personal success factors
• Highly execution-oriented
• Well developed understanding of Engineering / Construction activities
• Proactive and goes beyond expectations
• Has a "can-do' attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management skills
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
Interested in joining H2 Green Steel, but find yourself not meeting every single requirement of this role?
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
If you are equally passionate about our purpose, yet concerned that your experience does not align perfectly with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our growing team.
