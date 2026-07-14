Project Controller
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2026-07-14
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Project Controller
Join Outokumpu and Shape the Future of Sustainable Industry
Are you an analytical and business-oriented project professional with a passion for planning, cost control, and project governance? Do you want to play a key role in driving strategic investment projects within one of the world's most sustainable stainless steel companies?
We are now looking for a Project Controller to join our PMO team at Outokumpu's Avesta Works. In this role, you will be instrumental in ensuring that our projects are delivered according to plan, within budget, and aligned with business objectives.
About the Role
As a Project Controller, you will support project managers and project teams by providing structure, transparency, and financial control throughout the project lifecycle. You will be responsible for monitoring project schedules, budgets, forecasts, and performance, ensuring that decision-makers have access to accurate and timely information.
Working within the PMO organization, you will collaborate closely with Project Management, Operations, Finance, HR, and other key stakeholders across the business. Your contribution will be essential in driving successful project execution and supporting strategic investment decisions.
Your Key Responsibilities
Manage and monitor project schedules, costs, and budgets.
Support Project Managers with planning, forecasting, and project control activities.
Provide financial follow-up and cost control to ensure projects remain within approved budgets.
Prepare monthly project reporting for Project Management and Finance.
Analyze project data and provide insights to support decision-making.
Develop and monitor project KPIs and performance metrics.
Identify risks, deviations, and opportunities, and support mitigation actions.
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives within project governance and reporting processes.
Ensure high-quality documentation, reporting, and stakeholder communication.
Who Are You?
We are looking for a structured and proactive professional who enjoys working in a dynamic project environment. You combine strong analytical capabilities with excellent communication skills and are comfortable collaborating with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
We believe you have:
A university degree in Finance, Business Administration, Engineering, Industrial Management, or a related field.
Experience in project controlling, project management, or financial project support.
Proven experience in project control with a focus on scheduling and financial management.
Experience from large industrial, manufacturing, investment, or plant-related projects is highly desirable.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to use data to support decision-making.
Good understanding of industrial processes and project delivery practices.
Experience working with project management tools and software.
The ability to manage multiple priorities and stakeholders simultaneously.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Fluency in English; Swedish is considered an advantage.
Why Outokumpu?
Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel and plays a key role in the green transition. With more than 100 years of experience, we are today one of the world's most sustainable stainless steel producers.
Avesta is one of our most important production sites, where advanced technology meets a strong industrial heritage. Here, you will have the opportunity to work close to the business, influence strategic investment projects, and contribute to shaping the future of sustainable industry.
What We Offer
A strategic key role within a global industrial company.
A dynamic work environment with significant responsibility and opportunities to make an impact.
Professional development and career opportunities within Outokumpu, both nationally and internationally.
Competitive employment conditions, collective agreements, and attractive benefits.
A workplace with a strong focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation.
Application
Please submit your application no later than August 9, 2026, through our careers site. We review applications on an ongoing basis and may fill the position before the application deadline.
As we are currently in the summer holiday season, there may be a slight delay in the recruitment process and our response times. We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to getting back to you as soon as possible.
Contact Information
Geron Davis, Hiring Manager - Geron.Davis@outokumpu.com
Josefine Frisendahl, Talent Acquisition Partner - josefine.frisendahl@outokumpu.com
Union Representatives
Unionen: Patrik Sundell, +46 70 088 10 11
Ledarna: Patrik Norberg, +46 70 088 12 06
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Gunnar Lindstrand, +46 70 088 19 57
At Outokumpu, we believe diversity is a strength. We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome, respected, and empowered to succeed. We actively promote equal opportunities and encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Outokumpu Stainless AB
(org.nr 556001-8748)
Bergsnäsgatan 11 Jernverket (visa karta
)
774 22 AVESTA Arbetsplats
Avesta Works Jobbnummer
10002947