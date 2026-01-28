Project Controller
Lyten Labs AB / Controllerjobb / Västerås Visa alla controllerjobb i Västerås
2026-01-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Labs AB i Västerås
Lyten Labs has an exiting job opportunity - we are seeking a Project Controller for Lytens R&D campus in Västerås.
As a Project Controller you act as an integral part of the finance team serving as the link between project management and financial oversight.
Works closely with Project Management in monitoring, analysing, and controlling the project financials, ensuring that financial targets and project deliverables are aligned. Responsible for maintaining accurate financial records, conducting budget and forecast analysis as well as reporting on financial performance, supporting the decision-making process in the project.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Work together with other functions to develop and manage budget, ensuring alignment with project deliverables.
Gatekeeper of project cost models, used to transfer cost from Functions to R&D Projects
Monitor project expenses and analyse variances between actual and budgeted financial performance to provide insights and recommendations to optimize the financial outcome.
Work together with other functions to develop and manage forecasts, including changes, potential risks, and opportunities in the project.
Prepare financial reports, highlighting key metrics and performance indicators to both internal and external stakeholders.
Provide financial insight and support to the strategic decision making in the project.
Continuously develop cost control processes, KPIs, and tools to ensure adherence to NV processes, financial guidelines, and regulations.
Participate in monthly closing by maintaining accurate financial records and providing information to ensure financial records reflect project deliverables.
Participate in audits by supporting with documentation and information on the project.
Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting or similar
Proven experience in Project Control, Business control, Financial Analyst or similar
Specific skills
Good English both written and oral skills.
Basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plus.
Excellent analytical skills
Excellent at problem solving
Proficient in financial and budget modelling
Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy
Personal success factors
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Highly organized and result-driven
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressured international environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885)
Lundaleden 48 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9709168