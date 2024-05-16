Project controller
2024-05-16
Wärtsilä is an innovative technology company known for being a forerunner in the Marine and Energy markets. Every day, we - Wärtsilians - put our hearts and minds into turning Wärtsilä's purpose of enabling sustainable societies through innovation in technology and services into reality.
We want to transition the world towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. By pushing the boundaries of engineering and technology, we can make it work. Together, we can create new business opportunities and more sustainable future that we can all be proud of. Want to join the ride?
Do you want to be part of the green transition to fossil-free energy?
We are now seeking a Project Controller to join our team at the Kalmar office.
Your responsibilities:
Start-up and closeout of projects in SAP
Maintenance of WBS structure in SAP
Create and maintain sales order(s) in SAP
Monthly closing of project accounts
Cost-/profitability analysis
Forecasting, Budgeting and Reporting
Internal financial reporting to Project Management Team and Finance
All financial project forecasting and budgeting
Contribute in change- and tender work
Project improvement and Risk Management
Control and communicate risks
Give guidance and instructions to project team members.
Actively search for opportunities to improve project financial result
Our requirements
We are looking for you who hold a MSc or BSc in Economics, Finance, Business Administration, or other relevant topics
We hope you have previous experience from project controlling, but newly graduated candidates will also be considered
You have the ability to develop high quality working relationships internally and externally
You have strong digital knowledge and enjoy applying technical solutions in your work
Good oral and written communication skills, English and Swedish
Solid business understanding and commercial orientation
At Wärtsilä we value, respect and embrace all our differences, and are committed to diversity, inclusion and equal employment opportunities; everyone can be their true self and succeed based on their job-relevant merits and abilities.
This is Wärtsilä
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Our team of 17,800 professionals, in more than 280 locations in 79 countries, shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. Read more on www.wartsila.com. Så ansöker du
