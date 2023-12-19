Project Controller
2023-12-19
We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com
NKT, a leading cable producer with Headquarters in Denmark, is seeking a Project controller who is eager to work in a fast-paced environment as part of our Karlskrona organization. At NKT, your skills, ambition and determination will contribute to connecting the world with high quality power cables driving the global transition to renewable energy. Join us and become part of an international organization founded on high ambitions, strong performance and international collaboration.
What can you expect from the position?
We are offering you to work in an international environment with high exposure to top management stakeholders. You will work in a fast moving environment during a period of large expansions. As a Project Controller you are a fundamental and crucial member of your project team. You will jointly, with project manager, be responsible for budgeting, monitoring, forecasting and drive the finances in your project.
You will in your daily work combine the responsibility of supporting and challenging your project team, deliver correct & trustworthy financial information to stakeholders and also maintain and improve our relationship with our clients. We always strive to improve our processes, both internally and towards our clients.
What do we expect from the candidate?
The candidate should have a Degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics or related discipline, higher commercial certificate or similar and 1-3 years of relative experience. We hope you are well structured and organized, advanced level of MS Excel, Ms Power Point and other MS Office skills is a must, while knowledge of SAP (similar ERP system) would be big advantage. On top of this, we expect you to have:
• Financial mindset, able to present financial impact to non-Finance stakeholders
• Business mindset, focus on understanding the underlying business aspects of the financial information you work with.
• Detailed and high level of accuracy around financial numbers
• Ability to handle a wide range and different level of stakeholders, supporting them from a financial side, yet being able to challenge the business side.
• Strong English language skills, both verbal and written
• Pro-active attitude, strive for result, strong ownership & accountability for assigned areas
• A keen desire to learn, develop and continuously improve your performance.
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Sounds interesting? Then we would like to speak to you. Even if you do not tick all the boxes - If you are motivated, have potential, and want to contribute to our success, even if you do not meet all the requirements, we encourage you to apply.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest January 31th, 2024.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Hanna Eddegård, hanna.eddegard@nkt.com
HR Business Partner, Stefan Björksten, Stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Welcome with your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-18
NKT HV Cables AB
