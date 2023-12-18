Project Controller
2023-12-18
If you are looking for an exciting multinational company that is at the forefront of the green transition and provides global career development, then welcome to Dellner! Dellner has been an integral part of rail business for 80 years. Throughout these years Dellner has focused on innovative research and advanced design, leading to several global breakthroughs in the rail industry. We are dedicated to serving customers with new products and after sales service. We offer our clients the best quality, great flexibility and local presence. The essence of our success is based on our most valued resource - our people.
Your role
We are now recruiting a project controller for our headquarter in Vika outside Falun, Sweden, with focus on the Couplers and Gangways business units. You will be the node between finance and projects, supporting our team of global project managers with financial information. You will follow-up and forecast project financial performance and ensure accurate financial project reporting. Your input on our project portfolio will be a cornerstone in our Couplers and Gangways business units' reporting and you will work closely with the responsible business controller.
You will be part of a team of global controllers, all located in Vika, while also supporting other functions such as project management, operations and engineering.
Your background
In this role excellent networking abilities are key for your success. You have a good eye for both details and the bigger picture and you are comfortable with performing and delivering results in a time-pressured working environment. We believe you are goal- and result-oriented, and you are both self-going and a team player. You are a curious, thorough, flexible, and analytical person with excellent communicative and social skills. We are looking for a skilled Excel user and a good understanding of ERP systems is beneficial, we use M3 Cloud. You are fluent in English.
You have a Bachelor or Masters degree in Finance and preferably 1-2 years of working experience within the field of Finance.
We offer
With us, you will be part of a driven team who are happy to share knowledge and experience. The culture is open minded and characterized by cooperation and trust. We emphasise that everyone should be able to develop in their work and as a company we work to take advantage of all individuals strengths and develop these.
Some of the things we can offer you:
• Collective agreed insurance and pension
• Flexible working hours and possibitlity of working from home
• Wellness allowance
• Gym and sauna at the workplace
• Occupational health
Application
Apply by uploading your CV and personal letter no later than 2024-01-14. Selection can take place continuously.
Questions
For questions about the position or the process, please contact Linda Mandelqvist linda.mandelqvist@dellner.com
