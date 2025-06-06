Project Contract Support
2025-06-06
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
Job Description
The Opportunity
HV Breakers (High Voltage Breakers) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy located in Ludvika. The unit has worldwide responsibility for the development, production and sale of high voltage breakers for both AC and DC power systems. High voltage plays an important role in reliable and energy efficient power systems.
We are now looking for a Project Contract Support to join our team within Project Management. As Contract Support you will support and provide guidance for our Project Managers regarding contractual topics. You will establish reliable processes for contract management and perform necessary trainings to help the team grow.
How you'll make an impact
Customer claims - Responsible for overall analysis including collection of data for incoming claims.
Processes for contract management - Ensure that we have templates, processes and instructions in place to handle contractual discussions in an effective manner.
Financials - Analyze and track large gross margin deviations and overdues.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Experience from working with contractual topics is a merit.
Bachelor's degree in engineering, business administration, economics or law.
Ability to interface and negotiate with customers.
We highly value your personality and see that you are structured, able to think critically and willing to learn
You are a natural problem solver, who enjoys meeting new challenges
You have great social skills, and you contribute with your positive and proactive mindset, as well as with your ability to create a good atmosphere
Good skills in using Microsoft Office
Fluency in English and Swedish is required, both written and spoken. Other languages will be a merit.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Hanna Bayard, hanna.bayard@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Scholin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9377709