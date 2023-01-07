Project buyer to Polarium!
2023-01-07
We are now offering an opportunity for those interested in technology to join a company that is like the Spotify of batteries! Polarium is one of Europe's fastest growing companies and they are now opening their doors to another employee who will help drive the company forward in a growth phase and towards a more sustainable world. They are now seeking a project buyer for their team in Nya Hagastaden. Selection is ongoing, so don't wait too long, apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Polarium was founded in 2015 to contribute to a smarter and more sustainable world with the help of lithium technology. Today, Polarium has implemented over 350,000 installations in more than 70 countries on all continents and in all climatic zones - from the equator to the Arctic.
Polarium is one of Europe's fastest growing companies and now needs to expand its Sourcing Engineering team with a project buyer. The team currently consists of seven colleagues who welcome you to the Polarium family.
You are offered
• An opportunity to contribute to societal benefit and a sustainable environment
• A learning work environment where you will work on varied tasks in a dynamic environment
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a project buyer, you will be a member of the Sourcing Engineering team and represent purchasing in new product development projects from concept, new product introductions and industrialization. With suppliers located all over the world, you will work in an international environment!
In the role of project buyer, you will work on the following:
• In collaboration with the Category Sourcing Manager, ensure and manage that preferred suppliers are chosen for each product development project
• Handling of bid requests
• Purchase order management, coordination and securing of materials In collaboration with R&D, optimize piece list cost, product life cycle cost and ensure value development
• Reporting and follow-up of related KPI's Master data management - set up and maintain correct sourcing/purchasing parameters in the business system
• Product cost control including follow-up and reporting/ Design to cost
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has previous experience working with operational/tactical purchasing in the manufacturing industry
• Has previous experience working in an ERP system Is fluent in English, both verbally and in writing, as you will work in an international arena Has a strong technical interest
It is seen as an advantage if you have
• Previously worked in product development or have a technical education Worked with global/international sourcing
• Worked with Design to Cost and/or Value Engineering
As a person, you are positive and communicative as you will have many internal and external contact surfaces in your role. We also see that you are analytical and that you thrive in a dynamic environment.
Other information:
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent: Full-time, six months with the possibility of extension
• Location: New fresh premises in Nya Hagastaden
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the selection/interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Polarium here!
