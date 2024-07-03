Project assistant on biopolymers extraction and characterization
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-07-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
This project assistant role offers a unique chance to contribute in the innovation towards sustainable biotechnology by transforming biomass residues into valuable biopolymers. You will lead the extraction and characterization processes using cutting-edge chromatographic and green extraction techniques, directly influencing the quality and yield of biopolymers.
Working with a diverse team in the Division of Industrial Biotechnology, you will have access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure, enabling you to make a meaningful impact on sustainable resource management and biopolymer production.
Project description
A significant thrust in sustainable biotechnology research is enhancing the efficiency of natural resource utilization while minimizing waste production. This project aims to valorize side streams and residues from processed lignocellulosic biomass, turning waste into valuable biopolymers. The structure and composition of these residues will directly impact the quality and yield of the biopolymers produced, presenting a promising avenue for deriving diverse macromolecules from wood biomass. As a project assistant, you will spearhead the extraction and characterization of these biobased fractions using advanced chromatographic techniques and environmentally friendly, green extraction methods, contributing to innovative and sustainable resource management practices.
Information about the division and the department
The project will take place at The department of Life sciences (LIFE) and the Division of Industrial Biotechnology (IndBio) under the supervision of Assistant Professor Amparo Jimenez Quero. IndBio is an interdisciplinary group with appr 45 international researchers focusing on microbiology, enzymology, and molecular biology. Our goal is to use renewable resources for sustainable production of fuels, chemicals, and materials, contributing to a sustainable society and circular economy. LIFE consists of 5 divisions, and here you find potential collaborators as well as a range of scientific instruments, expertise and lab infrastructure.
Major responsibilities
As project assistant the main time of your working appointment is devoted to your research project, where you will be responsible for planing, running experiments and evaluation the scientific outcome. You are also expected to communicate your results in different settings, group and division meetings at Chalmers but also external events as workshop.
Qualifications
The successful candidate must have a master degree corresponding to at least 240 high education credits in Wood chemistry, Biotechnology or Biochemistry. Laboratory experience in Biopolymers Technology, Biomass utilization or Analytical chemistry is meritorious but most importantly your aim to work in multidisciplinary PhD project. Good communication in English verbal and written is required.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of one year.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240406 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-08-19
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Professor Amparo Jimenez-Quero, amparo@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8784106