Project assistant on Biopolymers extraction and characterization
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you passionate about sustainability and biotech innovation? Join our dynamic team to pioneer the transformation of biomass residues into high-value biopolymers using groundbreaking green technologies.
This project assistant role offers a unique chance to drive innovation in sustainable biotechnology by transforming biomass residues into valuable biomolecules.
You will lead the extraction and characterization processes using cutting-edge chromatographic and green extraction techniques, directly influencing the quality and yield of molecules. Working with a diverse team in the Division of Industrial Biotechnology at Chalmers University of Technology, you will have access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure, enabling you to make a meaningful impact on sustainable resource management and ingredients production.
About the research project
A central focus in sustainable biotechnology research is increasing the efficiency of natural resource utilization while reducing waste generation.
This project is dedicated to valorizing side streams and residues from processed lignocellulosic biomass - transforming what is typically considered waste into valuable biopolymers. The structure and composition of these biomass residues play a key role in determining the yield and quality of the resulting macromolecules, opening up exciting opportunities for producing high-value biopolymers from wood-based materials.
As a project assistant, you will take an active role in the extraction and characterization of these bio-based fractions. You will apply advanced chromatographic methods along with environmentally friendly, green extraction techniques. Through your contributions, you will help advance innovative and sustainable approaches to resource management and circular bioeconomy.
About us
At the division of Industrial Biotechnology in the group of Assistant Prof. Amparo Jiménez Quero you will be working with a multidisciplinary and multicultural set of researchers with a broad background in biomass utilization, from enzymatic degradation to molecular characterization of biomass polymers. The IndBio division and WWSC (Wallenberg Wood Science Center) will provide access to large research infrastructure related to the project goals.
Who we are looking for
The successful candidate fulfils the following:
• A master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Wood chemistry, Biotechnology or Biochemistry.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
While laboratory experience in biopolymer technology, biomass utilization, or analytical chemistry is considered an advantage, a strong motivation to work in a multidisciplinary PhD project is essential.
What you will do
As a project assistant, the main time of your working appointment is devoted to your research project where you will be responsible for planing, running experiments and evaluation the scientific outcome. You are also expected to communicate your results in different settings, group and division meetings at Chalmers but also external events such as workshop.
What we offer
Chalmers offers a dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
Type of employment
This is a temporary employment of 360 days.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter (Please name the document: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
• 1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details for references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: 17th May 2025, however, applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position may be closed before deadline.
For questions, please contact: Assistant Prof. Amparo Jiménez Quero, amparo@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9294169