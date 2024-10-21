Project assistant in Marine Microbial Ecology
The Department of Biology and Environmental Science is part of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences. The research activities within this multidisciplinary department include the areas of aquatic ecology, cell and organism biology, evolutionary biology, microbiology, environmental science and environmental engineering as well as disease ecology.
The marine microbiology research group in Kalmar seeks a project assistant for studies of the ecology of marine microorganisms.
Field of subject for the appointment: Ecology, with specialization in Marine Microbial Ecology
Placement city: Kalmar.
Terms of Employment: Full time (100%), 4 months. Starting date preferably in November 2024.
Project description:
Bacteria are major drivers of biogeochemical cycles in the sea, but molecular detail on how they impact on particular element cycles remains largely unknown. Research in this project will investigate the role of proteorhodopsin light harvesting of marine bacterioplankton in carbon cycling. Focus will be on deciphering the genetic basis for organic carbon utilization and how it is influenced by the availability of other nutrients. The work includes laboratory enrichment experiments with cultured model organisms and with natural marine bacterial assemblages. Analyses will involve state-of-the-art techniques in microbial ecology and molecular biology (e.g. uptake rate measurements of different substrates and gene expression analyses by qPCR and next-generation sequencing methodologies).
Locally, the research project is connected to the Linnaeus University Centre for Ecology and Evolution in Microbial model Systems (EEMiS) and the Strong Research Environment ECOCHANGE that comprise expertise in ecology, evolution, and microbiology.
Requirements:
We seek you that is a skilled and motivated to work in microbial ecology. A person fulfils the entry requirements by having:
• Been awarded a degree on first-cycle level (180 ECTS) in biology, ecology, or molecular biology.
• Documented experience in:
• aquatic microbial ecology research including working with seawater samples and microcosm/mesocosm experiments on microorganisms.
• assessing the microbial biodiversity in natural samples using next-generation sequencing data (e.g. using R for statistics and bioinformatics)
Other assessment grounds:
• High proficiency in written and spoken English.
• Ability to work independently to solve problems.
• Capacity to interact well in a research group (i.e. team work).
• Important personal qualities are creativity, independence, resilience, and organizational skills.
Contacts:
For more information, please contact:
Head of Department Prof. Jonas Waldenström (jonas.waldenstrom@lnu.se
), +46-(0)480-446195,
Research leader Prof. Jarone Pinhassi (jarone.pinhassi@lnu.se
), +46(0)70-42756318
HR-partner Marianne Palmér (marianne.palmer@lnu.se
), +46-(0)480-447303
For more information on Linnaeus University and the Department of Biology and Environmental Science see Lnu.sehttps://lnu.se/en/meet-linnaeus-university/Organisation/faculty-of-health-and-life-sciencesnew-page/
Welcome with your application no later than November 10, 2024.
To apply:
The application should be in English and contain a CV (with the applicant's phone number and e-mail, as well as contact details including phone number and e-mail of two reference persons), a cover letter, copy of passport, and documentation of exams and grades. The cover letter should describe why you are interested in the position and provide details on how your background and experience is relevant for the scientific project described above.
Linnaeus University has the ambition to utilize the qualities that an even gender distribution and diversity brings to the organization.
