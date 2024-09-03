Project assistant
2024-09-03
We are looking for a dedicated and detail-oriented assistant to join our team.
The ideal candidate should have a background in science or engineering, be proficient in operating computer systems, and have a strong interest in automobiles. Experience in car repair is a plus.
You are comfortable with short-term and long-term travel, nationally and internationally.
Key responsibilities
conduct vehicle testing and follow test procedures to evaluate performance.
participate in ride-along tests to collect real-time data.
execute specific test protocols and adjust them as needed.
record and document test results and data accurately.
collaborate with the R&D team to adjust parameters and improve vehicle performance.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Engineering, Science, or a related technical field.
Proficient in using computer systems and software.
Strong interest in the automotive industry; experience in car repair is a plus, not a must.
Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
Willingness and ability to travel frequently for both short-term and long-term assignment.
Fluent in Chinese and English, Swedish is a plus not must.
What we offer
A dynamic work environment with opportunities to learn and grow.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
How to apply
Please send your resume and cover letter via email with the subject line "Project assistant".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: eurowave_auto@hotmail.com
