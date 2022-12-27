Programme Officer (Water Resources Cooperation Department)
2022-12-27
The Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) is a policy institute that generates knowledge and informs decision-making towards a water wise world.
With the growth of SIWI's portfolio, we are looking for a Programme Officer to support our Water Resources Cooperation Department. You will work with water governance projects within water resources and transboundary water resources cooperation. This includes supporting management aspects, as well as contributing to capacity building, technical support on water governance, and support to research; development of methodologies, tools and knowledge products and promote exchanges of good practices.
You will primarily support WRC's Source to Sea programme and contribute to other programs supported by the WRC Department, with a focus on sustainability and climate resilience. You should have at least 1-2 years of experience working with in water resources, ocean or coastal management, including marine ecosystems; experience in water governance is an asset. Specific focus on ecosystem science and/or management, and/or climate adaptation/mitigation or related fields in emerging and developing economies contexts is an asset. It is good if you understand how processes such as IWRM, source-to-sea, climate change risk management play out at local, national, and international levels is a plus
Your main responsibilities will be to:
• Support the development and delivery of annual work plans and strategies.
• Plan and organize meetings, workshops, trainings and events in collaboration with partners, including logistics, minutes and reports.
• Respond to emails, create and send out email announcements, prepare and send out newsletters and maintain other forms of communication with partners.
• Contribute to communications on website and in social media.
• Provide administrative and communication support to technical, financial and results reporting; Support procurement and management of consultants.
• Contribute to the development of knowledge products, training materials, methodologies, and tools.
• Be an active member of the Water Resources Cooperation Department, contributing to action planning, monitoring and reporting of results; and,
• Represent SIWI in international fora, as appropriate.
Required skills and competencies:
• Specific experience in water quality, water scarcity, and/or environment protection as they relate to land, freshwater, coastal and marine resources management is a strong asset
• Good understanding of policy and governance, inclusive and multi-stakeholder participation, inter-sectoral coordination, accountability, and human rights-based approaches
• Experience supporting project development and implementation
• Experience in working with international/regional processes, multi-stakeholder platforms and partnerships
• Experience in capacity development, stakeholder facilitation, and policy development experience is a strong asset
We are looking for a team member who is well-organized with a strong ability to prioritize and work independently, while being a team player. You enjoy building community and to network. You should have strong writing, communication and interpersonal skills in English.
Education and work experience:
• Bachelor or Masters degree in relevant Social, Natural or Engineering Sciences.
Language skills:
• Proficiency in English is required.
• Knowledge of other languages (i.e. Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese) is considered a strong asset
Availability to travel
Ability and willingness to travel and be part of short-term missions is required (up to 20%)
Duty Station
The full-time position will be based at the SIWI headquarters office in Stockholm.
Duration of contract
The position is a 12 months fixed term employment with subject to renewal upon good performance and availability of funds.
Starting date
February - March 2023
About SIWI
SIWI conducts research, builds institutional capacity and provides advisory services in developing countries in areas related to water governance, transboundary water management in perspectives of for example climate change, energy and food and urbanisation. SIWI organises the World Water Week in Stockholm - the leading annual global meeting place on water and development issues - and hosts the Stockholm Water Prize and the Stockholm Junior Water Prize.
How to apply for the position
Please submit your CV and a cover letter by applying via our web page www.siwi.org.
APPLICATIONS SHALL BE SENT IN ENGLISH by 15th January 2023.
