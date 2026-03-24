Program Planning Leader
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2026-03-24
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2GW Program Planning Leader
Job summary
As part of the 2GW program team, this individual will define and implement the program planning strategy and coordinate with our partners and customer.
Roles and Responsibilities
Define and implement the program planning strategy, incl development and coordination with our partner(s).
Manage programme portfolios and identify and mitigate transactional and systemic risks to schedule.
Motivate, support and drive the creation and development of the Project Planning function in the Programme.
Lead for the relation with our Customer portfolio planning leadership team.
Lead operationally the project planning team
Ensure compliance to Global Standards for planning whilst incorporating the customer contract requirements.
Manage the daily workload and priorities of team to ensure there is requisite resources and skills available to meet project needs.
Collaborate and align with regional function leaders and across Business Lines where required.
Travel to sites, manufacturing facilities and customer / partner offices as and when required.
Project execution
Lead the development and maintenance of the Integrated Master Schedule, covering offshore, onshore, manufacturing, installation and commission for the consortium.
Lead baseline schedule development, approval and schedule change control.
Ensure proper Project Planning support is assigned in time to support project launch.
Ensure project is launched with the Global Standards and the proper process is followed whilst incorporating the customer contractual requirements.
Review project schedules to ensure we are accurately reporting the status and risk in the projects.
Ensure internal reporting is aligned to the Global standards and is provided on timely basis with frequency required to successfully manage project.
Ensure that customer agreeds requirements, reporting and KPIs are met.
Customer and Consortium Relations
Ensure a sound knowledge of the contract and Time Management requirements.
Build a working relationship with the customer and consortium partners to ensure a cohesive working environment to ensure trust, open communication, shared goals and collaboration, leading to higher productivity.
Work closely with the customer to ensure that all standards and requirements are followed and recommend improvements to the requirements where possible.
Work closely with the consortium partner as well as their engineering sub-supplier to ensure that all standards and requirements are followed.
Provide alternative solutions to the customer when it is not possible to meet the contractual requirements.
Promote an inclusive team working environment - one Team
Quality & Lean
Comply with Quality Procedures, work instructions and Processes at GSI level and Project Controls Function.
Report or resolve any non-conformances and process in a timely manner.
Work together with the GSI Project Control Leader to optimize standards and processes.
EHS
Demonstrate EHS leadership to ensure Zero Deviation Plan is implemented within the team.
Takes responsibility to reward and encourage direct reports to take proactive steps toward all matters related to EHS in the workplace.
Identifies and evaluate EHS risks in own area and implements practical measures in proactive partnership with operations and the local EHS team.
Regularly observes routines and behaviours of others and provides immediate feedback regarding unsafe behaviour and celebrates achievements or safe behaviours.
Actively participates in defining corrective actions when work is unsafe or when an uncontrolled risk is observed.
Qualifications & Experience:
Many years Project Planning experience on large complex turnkey projects.
Project Planning Management on large complex turnkey projects.
Proven working experience on HVDC projects and offshore execution logic.
Proven Experience working with Fabrication yards.
Deep domain knowledge of planning best practices and use of Primavera.
What we offer:
A key role in a dynamic, international working environment with a large degree of flexibility and independence
Competitive salary and benefits, and great development opportunities Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GE Grid Solutions AB
(org.nr 556140-0333), https://www.gevernova.com/
Vasagatan 20 A (visa karta
)
722 11 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9817463