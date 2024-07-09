Program Manager MSc in Finance
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently 57 staff members working in EdO. We function as a Hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
We offer you
A diverse role at one of the top business schools in Europe with ambitious students and staff in an extremely dynamic, academic environment.
This is a role that emphasizes the importance of having close ties to students, faculty, and the financial industry. You will operate in an international environment where no day is the same.
The role
As the Program Manager for MSc in Finance (MFIN), ranked by the Financial Times, you will have a key role in coordinating, organizing, and executing the development and day-to-day operations of the program. Our program has close ties to the financial industry and regularly sends graduates on to careers in London, Frankfurt, and Stockholm.
The successful applicant will belong to a team of Program Managers at EdO, reporting to a Group Manager, and will work closely together with the Program Director.
You will interact with a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders, including the Swedish House of Finance, numerous departments within SSE, as well as the broader financial industry.
Your tasks include, but are not limited to:
Leading the planning and development of the program together with the Program Director, focusing on activities that lead to improving the program's position in FT ranking.
Establishing regular contact and rapport with program students.
Organizing program introduction days and the immersion trip for newly admitted students.
Having budget responsibility for programs and initiatives, handling of expenses and transactions.
Co-organizing and coordinating events that foster deeper ties to the financial industry and across alumni networks: Finance Fall Recruitment fair, Immersion Week, student lunches with companies, and social events (dinners and mingles).
Participating actively in the selection process of the candidates for the program (reading applications, contact with applicants and prospective students).
Occasional travel and organization of events for both prospective and current students.
Reporting to and working with other parts of the school (e.g. Quality Assurance), developing and providing accurate information for quality control.
Your profile
As you will be responsible for multiple processes you will need to be proactive and flexible to move projects forward, and get things done efficiently and accurately. You will work in an ambitious work environment with high goals. We believe that you are structured, self-confident, and independent. You are used to making decisions when needed and working collaboratively. It is also important that you are service -minded as the position involves substantial contact with companies, faculty, students, and partner schools around the world.
Qualifications
An academic education.
A few years of work experience with similar duties.
An understanding of and interest in higher education.
Experience in networking and communicating with students, faculty, and staff.
Excellent command of English, both spoken and written, and comfortable speaking before large audiences.
Proficient communication skills in Swedish.
Good computer skills, mainly with Office programs.
Meritorious:
Previous experience in a similar role in a higher-education environment.
Previous experience within the financial industry.
Previous experience from having lived abroad or working in foreign academic institution.
Other
This is a permanent, full-time position located in Stockholm, with a six-month probationary period.
Please be aware that we conduct background checks on final candidates for this position.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
SSE Executive Education is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Stockholm School of Economics and the leading partner for executive education in Northern Europe. It is ranked as the best in the Nordic region for leadership and business development according to the Financial Times. Here, academic research is integrated with the business world. SSE Executive Education develops leaders with a focus on specialized areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship, sustainable growth, and financial economics, enhancing the competitiveness of companies, organizations, and the public sector through powerful transformation.
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
