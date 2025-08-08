Program Manager for Dam Safety and Infrastructure R&D program
2025-08-08
The Dam Safety and Infrastructure research program consists of 8 highly skilled engineers in soil mechanics, hydraulic engineering and concrete engineering developing solutions for the business with the aim of lifetime extension and optimization of the Vattenfall hydro assets while maintaining the highest levels of safety for their operation. New areas are also under investigation such as development of green concrete with the aim of developing and accelerating green & blue infrastructures to reduce carbon footprints and increase biodiversity.
The program will now be strengthened with a senior R&D engineer in concrete engineering and dam safety in the role of Program Manager. The Program Manager in cooperation with the Portfolio Manager ensures alignment with the business needs and goals and delivers high-quality results with the team.
The daily tasks include:
Identifying the R&D needs of our stakeholders and driving the development of tailored solutions
Driving for value creation by implementation of R&D results and solutions
If needed, challenge the business with new solutions and ways of working
Ensuring project results are delivered in time and according to budget to the business areas
Support for management of existing civil assets
Testing technical solutions in our R&D Laboratory
Engaging with external partners, suppliers, and research institutions to foster collaboration and drive innovation.
You will be part of the R&D Infrastructure Laboratory. Frequent interactions will be expected with the Portfolio Manager, for progress reporting and technical questions. Main receivers are colleagues from our business areas/units such as Hydro, Wind, Nuclear and Distribution.
Working at Vattenfall R&D is an opportunity for constant growth and competence development. Topics are varied and business dependent. Many projects require at least some laboratory and/or field testing, i.e. hands-on skills.
We are looking for a senior engineer holding at least a MSc degree in Civil Engineering. Former experience of at least 5 to 10 years with dam infrastructures and dam safety is requested. A basic understanding and an interest in developing in the area of green concrete is advantageous. A strong customer orientation is required. Your experiences from a technology and innovation organisation in a laboratory environment are highly valued.
Furthermore, you recognize yourself in the following:
You appreciate having a leading role in harmonizing, co-creating and making things possible together
You enjoy facilitating innovation processes and driving such processes from idea to implementation.
You are an active learner and identify yourself as interested in learning through experimentation in cooperation with laboratory staff.
