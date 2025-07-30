Program Manager, Assay Development
2025-07-30
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cepheid, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate, molecular diagnostic systems and tests. As a member of our team, you'll get to make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development. Our mission drives us to develop groundbreaking solutions for the world's most complex health challenges. Together, we bring MORE change to the world.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We're currently looking for a Program Manager to lead planning and implementation of assay development programs at Cepheid. The Program Manager is responsible for driving new product development from concept to launch by leading a cross-functional team in planning and execution.
This position reports to the Director of Program Management and is part of the Program Management Office located in Solna, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Lead the planning and implementation of multiple assay development programs including definition of project scope, goals, deliverables, project tasks and resource requirements.
Manage Design History File and project documentation.
Lead daily/weekly stand-ups and meetings providing direction and support to project team, to track and ensure on time delivery, including risk prevention, identification and management.
Manage communication effectively with external and internal stakeholders including leadership report-outs and decision support, and leading by influence for cross-functional coordination and effectiveness.
Drive continuous improvement of cross-functional product development processes.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Minimum 3 years of direct project management work experience with innovation or product development within the Life Science or Molecular Diagnostics field.
Proven experience in Quality System Regulations (QSR) 21 CFR 820; Design Control: ISO 13485:2003.
Working knowledge of quality documentation management systems within a regulated industry.
Demonstrated experience organizing and leading workshops.
Demonstrated effective written and oral communications skills in both English and Swedish.
Ability to travel up to 20% of the time.
Cepheid, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
