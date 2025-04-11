Program Manager, Accessibility & Design Systems
Spotify is looking for a Program Manager to join our Editorial Design Platform team, supporting two high-impact domains: accessibility and design systems. In this role, you'll help drive critical cross-functional initiatives that improve how we build inclusive, cohesive, and scalable experiences for users across Spotify.
You will collaborate with product designers, engineers, researchers, writers, and other cross-functional partners to help operationalize the Spotify Design System, while also partnering closely with the Accessibility team to support and scale our accessibility programs. Your work will improve clarity, coordination, and communication across teams, while helping drive forward the goals of our design and accessibility communities.
What You'll Do
Accessibility
Support the planning, coordination, and reporting of Spotify's multi-year accessibility strategy
Facilitate collaboration between the Accessibility team and functional leads across product, engineering, design, HR, legal, and operations
Help track progress on accessibility goals, ensure risks and blockers are surfaced, and foster follow-through on commitments
Contribute to internal communications and educational efforts that promote accessibility best practices
Support working group meetings, stakeholder check-ins, audits, and other operational needs across our accessibility workstreams
Design Systems
Coordinate cross-functional planning and delivery across product areas to support adoption and growth of the Spotify Design System- Encore
Track and visualize system health, roadmap progress, and team contributions using program tools and clear communications
Help teams define goals, roles, responsibilities, and milestones to drive component and token development
Support documentation, trainings, and onboarding resources that help product teams adopt and contribute to the system
Help facilitate collaboration across the design system and developer communities
Organize reviews, office hours, roadshows, and other engagement events to build alignment and connection
Who You Are
You have experience managing programs or projects in a product or platform environment, ideally supporting design, engineering, or accessibility teams
You're a strong communicator who can help simplify complexity and bring alignment to teams with different goals or languages
You're organized and detail-oriented, but flexible enough to adapt to evolving needs and team dynamics
You are comfortable facilitating decision-making, surfacing risks, and moving work forward collaboratively
You're excited about the role of systems and accessibility in shaping scalable and inclusive user experiences
Experience working with design tools, design systems, or accessibility standards (such as WCAG) is a plus-but curiosity and willingness to learn are just as important
Where You'll Be
You'll report into Spotify's Design Operations team and collaborate with both the Editorial Design Platform and Accessibility teams
Our teams are based in Stockholm and New York; remote collaboration is common.
Spotify is committed to building a workplace that values diverse perspectives, lived experiences, and inclusive design. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply-even if your experience doesn't match every qualification listed here.
